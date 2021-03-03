 Should we draft Zach Wilson at #3 if we could flip Tua for a mid first rounder ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Should we draft Zach Wilson at #3 if we could flip Tua for a mid first rounder ?

Mach2

Mach2

Seems kind of random, but I would consider it.

Not sure why another team would do it though.

First of all, if the jests want him, it's moot anyway.
 
dolfaneric12

dolfaneric12

If the Jets pass on him then I think a trade goes down between Miami and Philadelphia. Dolphins aren't giving up on Tua
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

Why dont we draft him and keep Tua? And the same with Justin Fields? Why the **** would having 2 potential franchise QB's, when you are not sure about the one you have already, be a bad thing? Specially during the age of Covid. Look what getting a 2nd QB did for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Why cant we bring in a rookie to give Tua competition instead of a guy like Trubisky or Marriota? If we have issues with the QB's, we need to get it fixed. If the front office is sure Tua is the guy 100%, then you double down and put the weapons around him.

I just dont know what the front office thinks. I personally think they are not sold on Tua and are cutting guys so they make a move for Watson. I personally think we cant go wrong doing either thing.
 
Avigatorx

Avigatorx

If Tua isn't our QB, then it will be Watson.

Zero reason to explore any other possibilities.
 
D

Duss

BennySwella said:
Why dont we draft him and keep Tua? And the same with Justin Fields? Why the **** would having 2 potential franchise QB's when you are not sure about the one you have already be a bad thing? Specially during the age of Covid.

I just dont know.
Click to expand...
i'd be ok with it
 
