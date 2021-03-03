Should we draft Zach Wilson at #3 if we could flip Tua for a mid first rounder ?

Why dont we draft him and keep Tua? And the same with Justin Fields? Why the **** would having 2 potential franchise QB's, when you are not sure about the one you have already, be a bad thing? Specially during the age of Covid. Look what getting a 2nd QB did for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Why cant we bring in a rookie to give Tua competition instead of a guy like Trubisky or Marriota? If we have issues with the QB's, we need to get it fixed. If the front office is sure Tua is the guy 100%, then you double down and put the weapons around him.



I just dont know what the front office thinks. I personally think they are not sold on Tua and are cutting guys so they make a move for Watson. I personally think we cant go wrong doing either thing.