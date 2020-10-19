Shoutout to Adam Shaheen

Nothing flashy but he gets the job done. 2 TDs on the season and came close to another yesterday when I believe he was tackled on the 3. Stepping up with the focus of defenses being Gesicki. This is one of those role players you need. Not a star but makes plays when needed. 6th round trade I think? Worth it
 
It's rounding out to be a nice group, young and in their prime too. Maybe stifling Gesicki a bit is a way to get those favorable extension numbers before Tua and Big Mike start putting up crazy TD's figures.

I liked Shaheen a lot coming out, quite a few did. He was a big athletic dude who people didn't know a lot about so their was some hype there. Then the injuries in Chicago, my best friend and my boss are both Bears fans and I tend to watch games with them a lot on Sundays. I made sure to point out Shaheen's recent success, although the Bears are set at TE and not worried too much about it.

Adam doesn't appear to have that athleticism back from his pre-injury self, who knows if he ever will but as a back up TE he has a future here.
 
Compliments to Grier and the front office on this one, I recall reading Grier really liked him coming out of college. Shaheen and Gesicki are match up problems when they're both on the field.

I think the Dolphins are going for a bigger, faster, and stronger approach to their personnel. Almost everyone they drafted or used draft picks to acquire this year is a gigantic ogre, has special athletic ability, or is named Tua.
 
Bears fans were laughing at us for taking Shaheen off their hands. For a late round pick we're getting some production. Not a bad move.
 
Rick Cartman said:
Compliments to Grier and the front office on this one, I recall reading Grier really liked him coming out of college. Shaheen and Gesicki are match up problems when they're both on the field.

I think the Dolphins are going for a bigger, faster, and stronger approach to their personnel. Almost everyone they drafted or used draft picks to acquire this year is a gigantic ogre, has special athletic ability, or is named Tua.
You nailed it! In addition to Adam Shaheen (6'7, 257 lbs), Durham Smythe (6'6, 260 lbs) Mike Gesicki (6'5, 255 lbs) at TE, look at the O-linemen we drafted (Austin Jackson (6'5, 325 lbs), Robert Hunt (6'6, 323 lbs), Solomon Kindley (6'4, 329 lbs) and acquired Ereck Flowers (6'6, 343lbs) - they are all huge. (I remember when a 300 lb O-lineman was considered ideal). Look at the D-line guys like Zach Sieler (6'6, 297 lbs), Raekwon Davis (6'7, 330 lbs) and tiny Christian Wilkins (6'4, 315 lbs) - they are big. Even our D-line edge rusher, Emmanuel Ogbah is 6'4, 275 lbs. We also have a bruising fullback in Cox. The old Joe Philbin days of seeking sturdy finesse players in the trenches are completely dead and buried - the Dolphins appear to have embraced the mantra - "bigger is better".
 
I was glad Fitz looked his way cause I'm in a tight FF matchup and my opponent started Gesicki.

But for real, Shaheen has looked good in limited appearances. Not sure what his peak will be, but he seems to be a good #2 TE for us so far. Can't recall any drops
 
spiketex said:
You nailed it! In addition to Shaheen (6'7, 257 lbs) and Smythe (6'6, 260 lbs), look at the O-linemen we drafted (Jackson, Hunt, Kindley) and acquired (Flowers) - they are all huge. Look at guys like Zach Sieler and Raekwon Davis - they are huge. We now have a bruising fullback in Cox. The old Joe Philbin days of seeking sturdy finesse players in the trenches are completely dead and buried - the Dolphins appear to have embraced the mantra - "bigger is better".
Not a draft pick but Byron Jones set a world record at the combine for long jump and Iggy, despite his struggles, is a world class sprinter if i recall.
 
