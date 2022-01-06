Shula name coming down from Miami Lakes hotel and restaurant

No one from the Shula family was involved in the business anymore. David was the GM for a long time but he left to return to coaching a few years ago at Dartmouth. Mike is the QB coach with the Broncos and Shula‘s widow doesn’t own any of the business.

I assume the Graham business was still paying to use the Shula name and they obviously feel that they no longer need the Shula name on the restaurant and golf course to be successful.



The Golf course will continue to be a good course to play as long as they keep it maintained properly. The restaurant is probably the top steak restaurant in Miami Dade County and will likely remain the best steak restaurant with or without the Shula name.



They might lose a few customers who came into town and specifically wanted to play golf or eat at a place they thought Shula owned but I don’t see the name change affecting the locale customers at all.