 Shula name coming down from Miami Lakes hotel and restaurant

Shula name coming down from Miami Lakes hotel and restaurant

F

fin4life69

Rookie
Joined
Jan 5, 2022
Messages
1
Reaction score
-2
Age
31
Location
miami lakes
They announced this on what would be Shula's 92nd birthday.

The Graham family, the main developers of Miami Lakes, are removing Don Shula's name from places like the hotel and golf club, the steakhouse and sports bar.


www.local10.com

Iconic Shula name coming down in Miami Lakes

The most famous name in Miami Lakes is slowly becoming a part of history.
www.local10.com www.local10.com
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
8,575
Reaction score
15,639
Age
69
Location
Miami
No one from the Shula family was involved in the business anymore. David was the GM for a long time but he left to return to coaching a few years ago at Dartmouth. Mike is the QB coach with the Broncos and Shula‘s widow doesn’t own any of the business.
I assume the Graham business was still paying to use the Shula name and they obviously feel that they no longer need the Shula name on the restaurant and golf course to be successful.

The Golf course will continue to be a good course to play as long as they keep it maintained properly. The restaurant is probably the top steak restaurant in Miami Dade County and will likely remain the best steak restaurant with or without the Shula name.

They might lose a few customers who came into town and specifically wanted to play golf or eat at a place they thought Shula owned but I don’t see the name change affecting the locale customers at all.
 
