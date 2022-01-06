Shula name coming down from Miami Lakes hotel and restaurant

fin4life69
They announced this on what would be Shula’s 92nd birthday.
The Graham family, the main developers of Miami Lakes, are removing Don Shula’s name from places like the hotel and golf club, the steakhouse and sports bar.
Iconic Shula name coming down in Miami Lakes
The most famous name in Miami Lakes is slowly becoming a part of history.
