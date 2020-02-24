Simple Logic

If Flores and Grier were comfortable trying to win every game as a priority then it´s pretty obvious to me that they are careless about a top 3 first round selection. instead they stock piled picks which brings me to the logic that THEY DON´T WANT TO REACH FOR A QB , if the guy they want is there at 5 they´ll take him, it´s just plain obvious, if it´s not they will immediately try to move down and get another additional pick. my bet is that they will continue the tendency adding lots of quality players in specific positions. why would they reach for a specific player with so many holes to fill, stay put or trade down is more likely to be the plan. In fact if you look at Belichick he never reaches for a QB, they took Brady in the 5th round, Garappolo, Hoyer and Mallet were there and they picked them none in the first round. With Chan Gailey in charge of the offense I´m pretty sure he wants to explore Rosen before any risky crazy moves.