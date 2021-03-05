 Since 1970.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Since 1970....

Miami ranks 5th in most NFL wins with 462. The Dolphins had the most wins as late as 2007. The following year, Pittsburgh took the lead where the Steelers remain today. Top 10 in wins since 1970....

1. Pittsburgh 510
2. Dallas 487
3. New England 485
4. Denver 467
5. Miami 462
6. San Francisco 457
7. Minnesota 455
8. Green Bay 435
9. Philadelphia 421
10. Washington 419
 
Imagine if we didn't **** the bed most seasons the last decade plus, we'd be top 3. Just wish we had some SBs in there
 
fin415 said:
And here I thought Super Bowl wins, in my life time, was the thing that mattered.
Yeah, well Miami's a little lower on that list. But if Flores can get things going maybe we'll add to the wins and the super bowl championships.

The Dolphins only trail Denver by five wins so that is within reach. NE is 23 wins ahead of Miami. That could take some time.
 
