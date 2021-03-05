SF Dolphin Fan
Miami ranks 5th in most NFL wins with 462. The Dolphins had the most wins as late as 2007. The following year, Pittsburgh took the lead where the Steelers remain today. Top 10 in wins since 1970....
1. Pittsburgh 510
2. Dallas 487
3. New England 485
4. Denver 467
5. Miami 462
6. San Francisco 457
7. Minnesota 455
8. Green Bay 435
9. Philadelphia 421
10. Washington 419
