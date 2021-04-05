 SI's Breer reports: Falcons have had "exploratory talks" with teams about Atlanta's No. 4 pick in 2021 Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

SI's Breer reports: Falcons have had "exploratory talks" with teams about Atlanta's No. 4 pick in 2021 Draft

Good news for us.

It's not all that surprising, considering the Falcons' first rounder is the last chance for a team outside the top-10 to move into range for one of the draft's top quarterbacks. Breer said his "guess has been that the Falcons will stick at No. 4 and take a quarterback, because I don’t think they want to count on picking that high again and this happens to be a really strong year at the position." A rookie would likely sit in 2021 while Matt Ryan, 36 in May, enters the stretch run of his Falcons career. With Deshaun Watson in legal limbo and seemingly un-tradable, watch for a QB-desperate team like the Broncos, Patriots, or Panthers to mortgage the proverbial farm to acquire Atlanta's pick. Moving outside the top half of the draft would of course mean the Falcons won't land Kyle Pitts.
An interesting dynamic is which teams such as the Panthers, Broncos and Patriots value which QBs.

Whichever team drafts 4th has a choice between two leftovers. It seems like Lawrence and Wilson will surely be gone.

Rumors are the 49ers like Jones, but they might go Shields or Lance.

So does one of those teams think at least 2 of the 3 QBs...Jones, Shields, and Lance are worth trading the farm for?

Because if a team deems only 1 of those 3 worthy, that is a huge gamble because SF may take him at 3.
 
Atlanta is doing the right thing. Trading down makes, so much more sense, rather than selecting a QB. Especially with the enormous cap ramifications with having Ryan still on the books for several more years, before Atlanta can even think about cutting him loose. That #4 pick is also quite expensive as well. It is a no Brainer to trade it to a QB hungry team.
 
Atlanta being in the driver seat shows how dumb Grier's was to move on from the 3rd pick a month out from the draft. Crazy how we moved back from 3 to 6 and netted a 3rd rounder next year and a first rounder in the 2056 draft. He should be fired for that alone.
 
dolfan91 said:
Atlanta is doing the right thing. Trading down makes, so much more sense, rather than selecting a QB. Especially with the enormous cap ramifications with having Ryan still on the books for several more years, before Atlanta can even think about cutting him loose. That #4 pick is also quite expensive as well. It is a no Brainer to trade it to a QB hungry team.
They do need defensive help despite all the Pitts talk. Hopefully a deal is made soon rather than us having to wait until draft night.
 
The OP is GREAT news. Makes Chase or Pitts a Lock if someone trades up for a QB in that spot.
 
andyahs said:
Want the Bengals to draft Sewell so Grier isn't tempted.
Silver lining is Grier could draft Sewell and trade Austin Jackson to a team looking for a left tackle. Then draft Evan Neal next year and trade Sewell to a team looking for a left tackle.

Keep doing this and be in the running for Executive of the Year for the next 3 or 4 years.

I think he's onto something.
 
Rowdy1972 said:
Atlanta being in the driver seat shows how dumb Grier's was to move on from the 3rd pick a month out from the draft. Crazy how we moved back from 3 to 6 and netted a 3rd rounder next year and a first rounder in the 2056 draft. He should be fired for that alone.
Rowdy1972 said:
Atlanta being in the driver seat shows how dumb Grier's was to move on from the 3rd pick a month out from the draft. Crazy how we moved back from 3 to 6 and netted a 3rd rounder next year and a first rounder in the 2056 draft. He should be fired for that alone.
Click to expand...

Your facts are wrong.
What a lame duck post
 
andyahs said:
They do need defensive help despite all the Pitts talk. Hopefully a deal is made soon rather than us having to wait until draft night.
I doubt this will happen anytime except for draft night. I'm sure their exploratory talks are littered with "if's". (i.e. if Lance makes it to 4 we'll trade you x). The only way you're trading to 4 is if you're completely fine drafting whoever ends up being left at 4.
 
I still think the team would be happy with one of Pitts/Smith/Chase
It'd be great if we can have the top player on our board of course but I believe they'd be happy with either one and tbh I'd be happy too.
 
