SI's Breer reports: Falcons have had "exploratory talks" with teams about Atlanta's No. 4 pick in 2021 Draft

It's not all that surprising, considering the Falcons' first rounder is the last chance for a team outside the top-10 to move into range for one of the draft's top quarterbacks. Breer said his "guess has been that the Falcons will stick at No. 4 and take a quarterback, because I don’t think they want to count on picking that high again and this happens to be a really strong year at the position." A rookie would likely sit in 2021 while Matt Ryan, 36 in May, enters the stretch run of his Falcons career. With Deshaun Watson in legal limbo and seemingly un-tradable, watch for a QB-desperate team like the Broncos, Patriots, or Panthers to mortgage the proverbial farm to acquire Atlanta's pick. Moving outside the top half of the draft would of course mean the Falcons won't land Kyle Pitts.