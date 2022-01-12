 Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe React to Flores Being Fired by Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe React to Flores Being Fired by Miami

Bayless is all into Flores anti Ross. Flores wanted Herbert, Ross wanted Tua, Ross is the problem Flores will be a coach elsewhere. Flores is 4-2 against Bilicheck and he's the best available. Everything has to be perfect to win with Tua, Flores didn't back Tua and Ross didn't want Watson so Flores is out.

To me it's all speculation.
 
What are they generally saying for those of us that can't watch?
Shannon Sharpe blaming Ross for the problems , says Flores deserved more time and we were trending up. A bunch of other various junk discussed.
 
I have never cared what Bayless has to say about anything. So I have no interest in his opinion on the firing of Flores either. I didn't watch and won't.
Agree. Bayless is the biggest piece of 💩 in all of sports media.

I won’t click on or watch anything related him.
 
What are they generally saying for those of us that can't watch?
Basically:

Shannon:
- It's Ross' fault. Ross wanted Tua over Flores desire for Herbert
- Flores is a good coach and Ross didn't appreciate it
- Flores will get another HC job
- Players support Flores

Skip (mostly agreed):
- If it's for Jim H. at Michigan it makes sense, but Ross already shot it down already.
- Flores is the best Belichick treee coach
- Thinks Ross fell in love with Tua the person
- Also thinks Ross wants more say in football decisions
 
Basically:

Shannon:
- It's Ross' fault. Ross wanted Tua over Flores desire for Herbert
- Flores is a good coach and Ross didn't appreciate it
- Flores will get another HC job
- Players support Flores

Skip (mostly agreed):
- If it's for Jim H. at Michigan it makes sense, but Ross already shot it down already.
- Flores is the best Belichick treee coach
- Thinks Ross fell in love with Tua the person
- Also thinks Ross wants more say in football decisions
As expected a bunch of crap from those two.
 
Shannon Sharpe is basically un-listenable (my made up word) in this piece. He starts right off with wrong info from months ago. Doesn't touch on anything related to the fact Flores was a jagoff to key people, only that he's the head coach and is a little tough as he should be. I mean the guy didn't even remember someone in Denver's front office with his old team he backs🙄

Skip is a little more reserved and calculating, shockingly, but I still think neither of them "get it" based on the info we all have collected on here.
 
