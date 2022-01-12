Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe React to Flores Being Fired by Miami

Shannon Sharpe is basically un-listenable (my made up word) in this piece. He starts right off with wrong info from months ago. Doesn't touch on anything related to the fact Flores was a jagoff to key people, only that he's the head coach and is a little tough as he should be. I mean the guy didn't even remember someone in Denver's front office with his old team he backsSkip is a little more reserved and calculating, shockingly, but I still think neither of them "get it" based on the info we all have collected on here.