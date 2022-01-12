Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe React to Flores Being Fired by Miami

Shannon Sharpe blaming Ross for the problems , says Flores deserved more time and we were trending up. A bunch of other various junk discussed.What are they generally saying for those of us that can’t watch?
Agree. Bayless is the biggest piece of in all of sports media.I have never cared what Bayless has to say about anything. So I have no interest in his opinion on the firing of Flores either. I didn’t watch and won’t.
What are they generally saying for those of us that can’t watch?
As expected a bunch of crap from those two.Basically:
Shannon:
- It's Ross' fault. Ross wanted Tua over Flores desire for Herbert
- Flores is a good coach and Ross didn't appreciate it
- Flores will get another HC job
- Players support Flores
Skip (mostly agreed):
- If it's for Jim H. at Michigan it makes sense, but Ross already shot it down already.
- Flores is the best Belichick treee coach
- Thinks Ross fell in love with Tua the person
- Also thinks Ross wants more say in football decisions