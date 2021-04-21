 Slim Reaper comes in at 6’ and 166 pounds. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Slim Reaper comes in at 6’ and 166 pounds.

mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Albert Breer is reporting Smith came in at 6’ and 166 pounds at his medical recheck last week.

9B7F2B62-DCE7-45C4-9083-B6FD1DE0B2B9.jpegWith all the rumors about the Fins trading down I really hope that doesn’t happen.

IMO Chase and Pitts are now clearly above him and Waddle as well.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Flores in his interviews doesn't care about his size because he says he a playmaker..........something we desperately need.
 
coalesce

coalesce

Hopefully he adds 10lbs to his frame in between his first and second year. No one needs another Pat White situation.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Hopefully he adds 10lbs to his frame in between his first and second year. No one needs another Pat White situation.
If he could, he would have already. He struggles to put on weight - it's why he's been avoiding the scales everywhere he goes unless he *has* to.

He's still absolutely a playmaker but suddenly it was 'well 175 isnt too bad! Its only 10 away from 185 and lots of guys were 6 foot 185!" Then it was 170... which okay Chad Johnson claims he played A LOT at 6'0 170...

Now its 166? Im sorry but no. Just no. I understand the love of the Heisman and the dude runs comebacks + hitches like no one the draft has seen, but Im sorry... hes going ot be 15-40 lbs lighter than every corner he faces. He's fast but he's not Waddle. I just don't like this guy @ 6. I'd absolutely take a mid 1st flyer on him - his production and polish absolutely warrants the risk.
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

Hopefully he adds 10lbs to his frame in between his first and second year. No one needs another Pat White situation.
Pat White just didn’t have it collectively as a football player - Pat White couldn’t even generate more Offense than John Beck In the CFL and that is saying something considering Beck flamed

Yeah at least Pat got to put an Edmonton Eskimo jersey on - once or twice
 
Geordie

Geordie

mnphinfan said:
Albert Breer is reporting Smith came in at 6’ and 166 pounds at his medical recheck last week.

View attachment 74396With all the rumors about the Fins trading down I really hope that doesn’t happen.

IMO Chase and Pitts are now clearly above him and Waddle as well.
So he said "I weigh 170lbs, like I have weighed throughout my career". Has all the worry about the mean talk about his weight led to stress related weight loss ?
 
jcork_NJ

Dude probably did the reverse of a UFC weigh in too just to max out at that weight. Ate a lot, drank a lot of fluids, and didn't use the bathroom prior.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Ted Ginn is a full inch shorter while being 12 lbs heavier

Think about that. Ginn is a beefcake compared to this guy. And this is his TOP WEIGH IN after avoiding scales at every opportunity. I bet he plays 161-163 normally. I respect the skillset and the man, but I just can't take him top 10. Pass.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

I think it’s so funny seeing people be like, ‘Well at 175 that was a bit light but I’d have taken him but at 166 there’s NO WAY.’

Like those nine pounds are the end of the world. The kid is going to ball in the NFL.
 
EPBro

EPBro

Even Tyreek Hill in all of his glory needs specific placement off the line and in motion to get off the jam.

Does anyone here actually think we have the offensive creativity to use this guy in the same capacity?

We have three injury prone WRs as is. Do we really need another who won't be able to get off the jam?
 
