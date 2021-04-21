Slim Reaper comes in at 6’ and 166 pounds.

mnphinfan
If he could, he would have already. He struggles to put on weight - it's why he's been avoiding the scales everywhere he goes unless he *has* to.Hopefully he adds 10lbs to his frame in between his first and second year. No one needs another Pat White situation.
Pat White just didn’t have it collectively as a football player - Pat White couldn’t even generate more Offense than John Beck In the CFL and that is saying something considering Beck flamedHopefully he adds 10lbs to his frame in between his first and second year. No one needs another Pat White situation.
Albert Breer is reporting Smith came in at 6’ and 166 pounds at his medical recheck last week.
View attachment 74396With all the rumors about the Fins trading down I really hope that doesn’t happen.
IMO Chase and Pitts are now clearly above him and Waddle as well.
He’ll be 23 in November. Not sure that’s possible.Hopefully he adds 10lbs to his frame in between his first and second year. No one needs another Pat White situation.
Well yah kno if he is going break down he is going to break down whether at 18 or at 6 lolI like the idea of Miami getting him at 18.
I can deliver a 9 pound poop on demandI think it’s so funny seeing people be like, ‘Well at 175 that was a bit light but I’d have taken him but at 166 there’s NO WAY.’
Like those nine pounds are the end of the world. The kid is going to ball in the NFL.