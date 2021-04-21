Slim Reaper comes in at 6’ and 166 pounds.

coalesce said: Hopefully he adds 10lbs to his frame in between his first and second year. No one needs another Pat White situation. Click to expand...

*has*

If he could, he would have already. He struggles to put on weight - it's why he's been avoiding the scales everywhere he goes unless heto.He's still absolutely a playmaker but suddenly it was 'well 175 isnt too bad! Its only 10 away from 185 and lots of guys were 6 foot 185!" Then it was 170... which okay Chad Johnson claims he played A LOT at 6'0 170...Now its 166? Im sorry but no. Just no. I understand the love of the Heisman and the dude runs comebacks + hitches like no one the draft has seen, but Im sorry... hes going ot be 15-40 lbs lighter than every corner he faces. He's fast but he's not Waddle. I just don't like this guy @ 6. I'd absolutely take a mid 1st flyer on him - his production and polish absolutely warrants the risk.