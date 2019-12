Slimm's 2020 Cornerbacks (underclassman)

I recently read an article online about players from different conferences around the country. 2 CB's on your list stood out on the PAC 12 List . Utah CB Jaylon Johnson, who was noted for his physicality in the run game and his upside. Stanford University CB Paulson Adebo was noted for his upside due to still being a bit raw, but it was emphasized how he "Mirrors" his man in coverage. An attribute that is very intriguing. The last time I saw a CB prospect that was noted for his ability to "Mirror", was when Pro Football Weekly said the same thing about former Dolphin Sam Madison who was from Louisville. What do you think of these 2 CB prospects? I'm going to watch as much of these 2 kids as I can; over the college season because, they sound like players that could interest Miami.