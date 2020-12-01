Smith versus Waddle

With Houston winning a couple of games recently, Miami is currently projected to pick 11th and 22nd in the first round.



I believe Chase will be the first receiver off the board prior to pick 11. The Dolphins may have a choice between Smith or Waddle, but I don't think either makes it to pick 22.



Anyway, who would you prefer? Waddle is so electric, the stretch the field type that Miami is missing. He is coming off an ankle injury.



Smith may be the best route runner in the draft, catches everything, and is plenty fast. At 175 pounds, his slight frame may concern some teams.



As a bonus, both played with Tua at Alabama.