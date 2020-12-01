Smith versus Waddle

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
11,345
Reaction score
5,235
With Houston winning a couple of games recently, Miami is currently projected to pick 11th and 22nd in the first round.

I believe Chase will be the first receiver off the board prior to pick 11. The Dolphins may have a choice between Smith or Waddle, but I don't think either makes it to pick 22.

Anyway, who would you prefer? Waddle is so electric, the stretch the field type that Miami is missing. He is coming off an ankle injury.

Smith may be the best route runner in the draft, catches everything, and is plenty fast. At 175 pounds, his slight frame may concern some teams.

As a bonus, both played with Tua at Alabama.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
3,651
Reaction score
5,188
This may be an odd answer, but because I am so high on USC's St. Brown (and I think he'll fall into the 2nd), I would prefer Smith with 1:11.

If we could come away with Smith AND St. Brown, we'll fill two holes...
 
A

ANMoore

Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
2,063
Reaction score
2,649
Devonta smith for me and it’s not particularly close

his nuance and feel for the position is pro level.

waddle is intriguing and someone I’d be okay w/ drafting in the 1st. Speed and athleticism like that will always be welcome but give me the Marvin Harrison clone
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Club Member
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
793
Reaction score
699
Age
55
Location
Louisville
Feverdream said:
This may be an odd answer, but because I am so high on USC's St. Brown (and I think he'll fall into the 2nd), I would prefer Smith with 1:11.

If we could come away with Smith AND St. Brown, we'll fill two holes...
Click to expand...
Actually makes sense but does this FO invest 2 of the top 4 picks on WR? We still need RB, DE, LB and possibly a run stuffing DT.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
3,651
Reaction score
5,188
FitzMagic said:
Actually makes sense but does this FO invest 2 of the top 4 picks on WR? We still need RB, DE, LB and possibly a run stuffing DT.
Click to expand...
Hard to say... I would, but then again, I'd spend almost all of our picks on offense this year.
 
