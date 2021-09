BigNastyFish said: Couldn't help but see...



Austin Jackson - who played three snaps on special teams - being available. >>> Seriously, what's up with this kid? Seems to be imploding.



The real disappointment, however, was Noah Igbinoghene landing on the inactive players list; he has to improve this season and start developing into the player Miami projected him to be when they selected him in the first round of last year’s NFL Draft.

>>> Getting closer to a certified bust all the time.



Wow. That's two #1s not looking so good. Yikes. Click to expand...

This is why I cannot get behind Chris Grier. I love Flo. Been on record since the back half of season 1. But I don’t like Grier. It’s not just the 3 first rounders not looking good (ok, Tua may be the guy but it will take time to know - and whiffing on your o-line picks doesn’t help matters) - but that entire draft has produced one player so far that we can say is “better than average” and he hurt his knee yesterday (Davis). We had a bazillion picks. And yet, sans 1 guy, we don’t know if we got anyone good yet. This draft he clearly hit on Waddle. We’ll see about the rest but this class looks to be stronger so far.