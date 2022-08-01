 So.. Omar had food poisoning | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

So.. Omar had food poisoning

Omar Kelly had sushi on Thursday and fell ill at Saturday's practice. I am sure we saw him with paramedics around him in the stands. He had thrown up and was basically out of it. The Dolphins' doctor attended to him and when Omar came to, he told Omar that he missed Tua throwing two touchdown passes. Omar said, "word?" Dolphin fans thought that Omar passed out after seeing Tua throw those TDs. Lol Omar is not at practice today. I don't think the players will even know if he is there and most likely don't care either.
 
He saw the Pittsburgh offer is for minimum wage from year 1997.

This what sushi meant….
 
