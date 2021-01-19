 Solid Offseason Plan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Solid Offseason Plan

Trade down from 3rd overall for a 1st this year and a 1st next year (maybe more)
Trade 3 Firsts for Watson
Trade Tua for a 1st
Trade X for 2 1sts

Net = Miami has Watson instead of Tua, 2 1sts instead of X (who will hold out if no raise)

I think this is very realistic. Miami has shown the ability to develop players, especially dbs. So the loss of X can be mitigated. You still have plenty of draft capital to replace X and get the O some playmakers and continue to build this team up. Plus the big cap hit Watson will bring is partially mitigated by cap relief from X and Tua being traded.
 
Everybody's plan is gangsta till Watson starts getting paid in a few years
 
Standard responses to a thread like this...

1) Hey, yew are a noobie and we've discussed all this before. You are a poopy head.
2) Number 1, but with better spelling.
3) I'm not sure there is a third option.
 
Another one....... Yay......let's rehash everyone's view one more time....

what-was-the-question-again.jpg
 
If Tua is anything he’ll be paid too in a few years. Good problem to have
 
