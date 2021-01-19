Solid Offseason Plan

beast_mode
Trade down from 3rd overall for a 1st this year and a 1st next year (maybe more)
Trade 3 Firsts for Watson
Trade Tua for a 1st
Trade X for 2 1sts
Net = Miami has Watson instead of Tua, 2 1sts instead of X (who will hold out if no raise)
I think this is very realistic. Miami has shown the ability to develop players, especially dbs. So the loss of X can be mitigated. You still have plenty of draft capital to replace X and get the O some playmakers and continue to build this team up. Plus the big cap hit Watson will bring is partially mitigated by cap relief from X and Tua being traded.
