Some Doplhins news

Danny
Finheaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2003
- Messages
- 32,541
- Reaction score
- 35,749
- Location
- Kissimmee,FL
Sorry if this has been posted already.
Preston Williams (knee) said he will be ready for Week 1.
We'd expect Williams to gain clearance sometime during training camp after he tore his ACL November 3 against the Jets. Week 1 would be about 10 months removed from the injury. The Dolphins feel comfortable with their receiver group headed into the offseason, with DeVante Parker and Williams as the Nos. 1 and 2 wideouts, followed by some combination of Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Gary Jennings, and Mack Hollins.
Source: Miami Herald
Feb 3, 2020, 6:44 PM ET
Reshad Jones DB, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson considers S Reshad Jones a "top candidate" to be released by the Dolphins.
It's a no-brainer move for the Dolphins, who likely would have cut ties last offseason if not for a boat load of dead money. Releasing Jones would create more than $7.5 million in cap room but leave behind $8.09 million in dead cap. Jones turns 32 later this month and ended this past season on injured reserve. Injuries have been a major issue over the last couple years for him.
Source: Miami Herald
Feb 3, 2020, 6:53 PM ET
Preston Williams (knee) said he will be ready for Week 1.
We'd expect Williams to gain clearance sometime during training camp after he tore his ACL November 3 against the Jets. Week 1 would be about 10 months removed from the injury. The Dolphins feel comfortable with their receiver group headed into the offseason, with DeVante Parker and Williams as the Nos. 1 and 2 wideouts, followed by some combination of Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Gary Jennings, and Mack Hollins.
Source: Miami Herald
Feb 3, 2020, 6:44 PM ET
Reshad Jones DB, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson considers S Reshad Jones a "top candidate" to be released by the Dolphins.
It's a no-brainer move for the Dolphins, who likely would have cut ties last offseason if not for a boat load of dead money. Releasing Jones would create more than $7.5 million in cap room but leave behind $8.09 million in dead cap. Jones turns 32 later this month and ended this past season on injured reserve. Injuries have been a major issue over the last couple years for him.
Source: Miami Herald
Feb 3, 2020, 6:53 PM ET