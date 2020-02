Some Doplhins news

Preston Williams (knee) said he will be ready for Week 1.

The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson considers S Reshad Jones a "top candidate" to be released by the Dolphins.

Sorry if this has been posted already.We'd expect Williams to gain clearance sometime during training camp after he tore his ACL November 3 against the Jets. Week 1 would be about 10 months removed from the injury. The Dolphins feel comfortable with their receiver group headed into the offseason, with DeVante Parker and Williams as the Nos. 1 and 2 wideouts, followed by some combination of Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant, Isaiah Ford, Gary Jennings, and Mack Hollins.Source: Miami Herald Feb 3, 2020, 6:44 PM ET Reshad Jones DB, Miami Dolphins It's a no-brainer move for the Dolphins, who likely would have cut ties last offseason if not for a boat load of dead money. Releasing Jones would create more than $7.5 million in cap room but leave behind $8.09 million in dead cap. Jones turns 32 later this month and ended this past season on injured reserve. Injuries have been a major issue over the last couple years for him.Source: Miami Herald Feb 3, 2020, 6:53 PM ET