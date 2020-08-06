Some of next years drafts top talent is opting out

Assuming they manage to play some games(and the NFL does too)the preparation for the next Draft is going to be incredibly difficult.



You are going to be projecting guys who did not play VS guys who did play against somewhat watered down competition.



Go back and look at 1st round projections from before and then after a normal college football season.There is a ton of turnover with guys rising and falling.The last 2 overall # 1's were nowhere to be found at this time before the season.



Players who are considered top prospects right now who do not play will be very hard to project, minus the very obvious studs like Parsons or a Trevor Lawrence.



I fear that the whole thing is going to be a huge mess.



Very little college games are played, very little NFL games are played.



What Draft order do you use?



How do you know who to Draft?



It really blows that Miami is so well positioned for this coming Draft(and it means so much to their future).