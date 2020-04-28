Something that worries me about Chris Grier

I was looking at his history with us, which started in 2000 as a scout. In 2003, he was promoted to national scout and assistant director of college scouting. In 2007 he became our director of college scouting until becoming the GM in 2016. Now when I look back over the last 20 years he has been involved with scouting, in charge of scouting, and then finally the GM......our drafts have been pathetic. That is putting it nicely. At least 90% of our draft picks in that time have been HORRIBLE! The inability to draft has been by far the biggest issue on this team for 20 years. This has led to overspending and over reaching in FA, which has more often than not bit us in the butt.



Hopefully Flores' input and style has change the mentality of the types of players we are looking at.....but you can't deny Grier's track record with us so far has been pretty pathetic. Hopefully he can turn it around. However it makes you question how he was promoted to GM in the first place. I think a lot of it had to do with Tittybaum coming in and they needed a yes man. Just MHO. Pulling for him to turn this thing around!