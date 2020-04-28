Something that worries me about Chris Grier

67Stang

67Stang

I was looking at his history with us, which started in 2000 as a scout. In 2003, he was promoted to national scout and assistant director of college scouting. In 2007 he became our director of college scouting until becoming the GM in 2016. Now when I look back over the last 20 years he has been involved with scouting, in charge of scouting, and then finally the GM......our drafts have been pathetic. That is putting it nicely. At least 90% of our draft picks in that time have been HORRIBLE! The inability to draft has been by far the biggest issue on this team for 20 years. This has led to overspending and over reaching in FA, which has more often than not bit us in the butt.

Hopefully Flores' input and style has change the mentality of the types of players we are looking at.....but you can't deny Grier's track record with us so far has been pretty pathetic. Hopefully he can turn it around. However it makes you question how he was promoted to GM in the first place. I think a lot of it had to do with Tittybaum coming in and they needed a yes man. Just MHO. Pulling for him to turn this thing around!
 
miamiron

miamiron

I never knew why he became GM.Hopefully he can do a bit better with our drafts compared to previous drafts.
I'm pretty sure Flores had finger prints all over this draft.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Subject has been beaten to death...

Eval Grier as an executive -- including HIS HIRING of Flores

and the significant talent he added with Marvin and Reggie.

Like I said way back -- if we really hit some long balls in this draft

and we're still set for '21 --------- like WTF do you want????

My opinion. Of course.

BNF
 
Digital

Digital

The prior logic was that while we were making bad calls, his calls were more right, but not always heeded. Each successive iteration of our front office noted he was more right than the other scouts. He moved up each time. I bought into this as well. But looking at our draft this year, two things stood out to me, one good and one bad.

Good:
He understood the tiers of talent and moved around the draft both down and up to get guys in the tiers he wanted.

Bad:
He consistently reached for players ... and IMHO, rarely took the best player available.

In contrast, the Dallas Cowboys, led by Jerry's son Steven Jones, seem to be doing a very good job of drafting BPA and consistently having good drafts. Picking up a falling star in CeeDee Lamb is something Ozzy Newsome at Baltimore was famous for doing. Ditto in the mid rounds to get Tyler Biadasz who had a subpar combine. With far less draft capital ... the Dallas Cowboys cleaned up. Don't be surprised to see this team improve despite having to pay a mountain of money to re-sign Dak, and having to sacrifice our best new player, Byron Jones just to do it.

Quietly, Steven Jones is becoming a good Owner/GM.
 
Mach2

Mach2

67Stang said:
I was looking at his history with us, which started in 2000 as a scout. In 2003, he was promoted to national scout and assistant director of college scouting. In 2007 he became our director of college scouting until becoming the GM in 2016. Now when I look back over the last 20 years he has been involved with scouting, in charge of scouting, and then finally the GM......our drafts have been pathetic. That is putting it nicely. At least 90% of our draft picks in that time have been HORRIBLE! The inability to draft has been by far the biggest issue on this team for 20 years. This has led to overspending and over reaching in FA, which has more often than not bit us in the butt.

Hopefully Flores' input and style has change the mentality of the types of players we are looking at.....but you can't deny Grier's track record with us so far has been pretty pathetic. Hopefully he can turn it around. However it makes you question how he was promoted to GM in the first place. I think a lot of it had to do with Tittybaum coming in and they needed a yes man. Just MHO. Pulling for him to turn this thing around!
Wow... He has always spoken highly of you......
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Moot conversation at this point, and anyway hasn’t this subject been discussed to death already ??? This has already been beaten like a dead horse. Oh well. How bout this, talk to me after two years when Grier has had two drafts under his belt with him steering the ship by himself. Otherwise this can’t be taken seriously. Just can’t be adequately judged yet
 
A

ANMoore

I think Brian Flores is gonna be Chris Grier’s saving grace

flores is strong where Chris Grier has a fading weakness. Personnel and evaluations. And more important just simply building a cohesive roster

flores has a scouting background and is a very good evaluator of talent. For his own system anyways

I think Grier is a good facilitator. Hes shown he can be a savy negotiator. He doesn’t really get fooled. He is conservative by nature but he doesn’t get he’s peas shucked.

I of course have no proof but I just get a sense that this roster is essentially under flores control. I don’t think there are any picks being made or talent being added that flores simply says “no way” to.

except maybe josh Rosen. There’s gonna be some situations like that where the juice is worth the squeeze even if flores doesn’t sign off.

I think flores is gonna save Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

HE made the right choice at QB.

I dislike one pick, the Davis pick, the rest of the draft...nice, very nice.
 
andyahs

andyahs

FSU Truth said:
HE made the right choice at QB.

I dislike one pick, the Davis pick, the rest of the draft...nice, very nice.
Davis is the one pick Flores should a lot of emotion for....I assume that one was all his.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

“i have no proof but” should be a tag for these threads. The draft is now over, people have commented (both negatively and positively) to how it was a different style for miami and yet I’m still seeing people look for reasons to be negative about Grier?

man do y’all just live off negativity and pessimism? It’s like a disease.

i understand having doubts / Reservations but this isnuts
 
A

ANMoore

And everyone should be worried about Chris Grier. He’s never been a solid talent evaluator

you’ve just got a worth a damn coach now that can save these guys. And w/ his scouting background I think he reigns Grier in.
 
andyahs

andyahs

ANMoore said:
And everyone should be worried about Chris Grier. He’s never been a solid talent evaluator

you’ve just got a worth a damn coach now that can save these guys. And w/ his scouting background I think he reigns Grier in.
So when does he reign Grier in? Next year, last year or two years from now?
 
