 Speculation about Bilbo/Howard | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Speculation about Bilbo/Howard

1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,827
Reaction score
667
Location
La Crosse, WI
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

June 2020 shooting into agent's home remains unsolved - ProFootballTalk

NFL agent Damarius Bilbo and his family had a crime committed against them in June of last year. The crime remains unsolved, and the name of a former Bilbo client appears without explanation or context in the official incident report. On June 29, someone fired shots into Bilbo’s home in...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

PFT just posted an article on a shooting at Xavien Howard’s former agents house from June 2020. It’s speculation but his name does appear on the incident report so I figured it was worthy of posting.

Mods: feel free to edit title/delete thread if there is room for improvements. I posted it in a hurry
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom