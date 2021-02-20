Speculation about Bilbo/Howard

June 2020 shooting into agent's home remains unsolved - ProFootballTalk NFL agent Damarius Bilbo and his family had a crime committed against them in June of last year. The crime remains unsolved, and the name of a former Bilbo client appears without explanation or context in the official incident report. On June 29, someone fired shots into Bilbo’s home in...

PFT just posted an article on a shooting at Xavien Howard's former agents house from June 2020. It's speculation but his name does appear on the incident report so I figured it was worthy of posting.