Stafford traded to Rams

Detroit is sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff 2 1st round picks and a 3rd round pick.

Where are those that were on here saying Stafford wouldn’t go for even 1 1st round pick? Lol he went for Jared Goff 2 1sts and a 3rd.
 
Welp, gotta credit the Rams for never being afraid to pull the trigger. They treat FRPs like an NBA team.

Interesting get. I've always thought they were a QB away - even when they made that terrible SB. Jared Goff is flat out garbage as ****. If I'm the Lions I prioritize shipping him out for whatever I can get.
 
Great trade for Detroit. I didnt know we could make trades already. If Stafford went for that, what do you think they are going to want for D. Watson?
 
IMO eating Goff’s massive contract was part of the reason they got two firsts and a 3rd. I also saw that it was “future” first round picks which implies it could be 1sts in 2022 and 2023. Either way adding Stafford makes the Rams hands down the best team in the NFC West.
 
Could Detroit possibly be looking to make a play for Trevor Lawrence? Could they be gathering ammo to offer to Jax for #1? Bc I’m sure they could trade Jared Goff and get maybe another #1? At the very least a #2 I would think.
 
That does not help us for a trade back partner. I was hoping they would trade him and they would trade up to 3 for a QB. Its still possible but less likely now.
 
They wanted to get rid of Goff bad to include 2 picks. Good for Detroit!
 
It’s LAs 2022 and 2023 #1s. The Jags own LAs #1 this year.
 
Honestly I see it a tad different. I think LA is showing that draft picks in certain circles are over valued. Yeah they’re equipped to win now but if it gets them even 1 Super Bowl isn’t it worth it? Draft picks are great to have but once you get them you got to do something with them. Honestly that’s why I’ve come around that trading even 5 1st round picks for DW is worth it. I mean the NFL and LA in particular is showing how valuable a great QB really is.
 
