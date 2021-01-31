Stafford traded to Rams

circumstances said: Rams fans get to feel a bit of what the Texans felt when Chris Grier took Bill OBrien for that little trip out behind the woodshed. Click to expand...

Honestly I see it a tad different. I think LA is showing that draft picks in certain circles are over valued. Yeah they’re equipped to win now but if it gets them even 1 Super Bowl isn’t it worth it? Draft picks are great to have but once you get them you got to do something with them. Honestly that’s why I’ve come around that trading even 5 1st round picks for DW is worth it. I mean the NFL and LA in particular is showing how valuable a great QB really is.