Stafford traded to Rams

MiaFins31
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2021
- Messages
- 390
- Reaction score
- 379
- Age
- 31
- Location
- South Carolina
Detroit is sending Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff 2 1st round picks and a 3rd round pick.
Where are those that were on here saying Stafford wouldn’t go for even 1 1st round pick? Lol he went for Jared Goff 2 1sts and a 3rd.
