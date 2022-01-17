STEVEN ROSS : HUGE MAJOR WEAKNESS THAT NEEDS TO GO

Not only making critical and destructive moves and decisions (but understandable back when ) BUT



Arguably passing up the best head coach for our team Harbaugh in decades, because he doesn't want to upset the cart of his old College, Michigan.



Sell the Team to someone who actually cares.



Was willing to put up with years of poor to bad decisions thinking that yes you weren't good at it but you actually cared as much of the rest of us. Finding out now your a part timer and willing to drag this on and on shows little real care and you should be added onto the pile needed to be swept out the door.....But we are screwed again because this fraud owns the door....



Eliminating the possibly of acquiring the best thing to make us successful is not only irresponsible but a huge deceit to all the Fans who have followed and still follow their beloved team while our owner plays games and shows he couldn't give a damn...



Sorry just my point of view of another CRITICAL dysfunction blocking success for our team, that I thought should be more exposed and brought out into the open. Because the more I thought about it the more absurd it got. Its hard enough when your all in but being partially in is really making things close to impossible.



For never in my 50+ years of fanhood thought we'd ever see and owner such as this. Guess he fits well with the X - HC as integrity being nothing of importance.



Be nice to have an owner that puts his team first, oh was going to add City too but think he's another New Yorker with the integrity level of their so called excellently skilled politicians... JMO