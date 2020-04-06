Stop 1 draft pick in the last 10 years.

If you could stop us from drafting 1 player in the last 10 years who would it be and who would you draft instead?



I'm going to stop the drafting of Billy Turner and draft a future 5 time pro bowl guard in Trai Turner. For a short while that will give us Laremy Tunsil, Ja'Wuan James, Trai Turner and Mike Pouncey on the OL. With an OL this good maybe Tannehill doesn't get injured in 2016 vs the Cards and we end up beating the Steelers in the playoffs than who knows what happens.