Stop 1 draft pick in the last 10 years.

superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
7,151
Reaction score
16,592
Location
Georgia
If you could stop us from drafting 1 player in the last 10 years who would it be and who would you draft instead?

I'm going to stop the drafting of Billy Turner and draft a future 5 time pro bowl guard in Trai Turner. For a short while that will give us Laremy Tunsil, Ja'Wuan James, Trai Turner and Mike Pouncey on the OL. With an OL this good maybe Tannehill doesn't get injured in 2016 vs the Cards and we end up beating the Steelers in the playoffs than who knows what happens.
 
BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 17, 2012
Messages
7,599
Reaction score
13,098
...is it happy hour yet?

I'll have a draft Michelob please!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom