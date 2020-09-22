Stop wasting our time with fitspatrick.

We need to see what tua can do now. That way we will know if we need to draft a qb in next years first round of the draft.



I know fitspatrick wasnt the problem against the bills. Rather, he played well. There was a drop by the receiver in the endzone that sealed the game and that wasnt fitspaticks fault.



If tual fails we need to draft a qb in the first round next year and draft defense after that.



Out Dline is weak and its a domino effect right to the corners and safeties..



Parker had a couple nice catches and needs to stay healthy. Gesicky is a beast. Needham needs to stay home playing nintendo instead of making the lives of dolphin fans miserable with that holding penalty on 3rd down.



Many factors acountable for the bills loss. Im not scared of allen but he had the whole day to throw the football and thats a no no. No pass rush whatsoever.



We also need a rb that can dominate in next years draft.



The Oline seems improved for the pass that is...Its struggling to open running lanes for the running game...We have decent rbs though but we also need an upgrade there...



GO PHINS.