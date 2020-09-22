Stop wasting our time with fitzpatrick.

We need to see what tua can do now. That way we will know if we need to draft a qb in next years first round of the draft.

I know fitspatrick wasnt the problem against the bills. Rather, he played well. There was a drop by the receiver in the endzone that sealed the game and that wasnt fitspaticks fault.

If tual fails we need to draft a qb in the first round next year and draft defense after that.

Out Dline is weak and its a domino effect right to the corners and safeties..

Parker had a couple nice catches and needs to stay healthy. Gesicky is a beast. Needham needs to stay home playing nintendo instead of making the lives of dolphin fans miserable with that holding penalty on 3rd down.

Many factors acountable for the bills loss. Im not scared of allen but he had the whole day to throw the football and thats a no no. No pass rush whatsoever.

We also need a rb that can dominate in next years draft.

The Oline seems improved for the pass that is...Its struggling to open running lanes for the running game...We have decent rbs though but we also need an upgrade there...

GO PHINS.
 
I started replying here but really don’t know what to say. So we’d know everything we would need to know about Tua in 14 games and potentially move on in next years draft?
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
If he's completely awful, possibly.
It would have to be really awful with the background and college career. Everything points to a talented player but he’s been out a long time there could be some rust. I wouldn’t worry about the dream of drafting the next big thing QB and go with the mindset we already have it.
 
Tua needs to get in there. If he is fully healthy, which he is if he is not on the injury report, then get him in there. The oline is actually half decent this year and I am ready to see what this kid has. Fitz give his best and all that, but his as a starter in this league should already be over. NFL teams need GREAT to ELITE QB play to progress and compete regularly and we need to see if Tua is that dude as soon as possible.
 
Not going to say the touchdown drop was on Fitz, but it wasnt a good throw either, ball placement was way off... And thats the thing with Fitz, its not that he cant get the ball there, its that you always end up giving up yac, giving up easy throws, its never easy with him...
 
phinschamp45 said:
We need to see what tua can do now. That way we will know if we need to draft a qb in next years first round of the draft.

I know fitspatrick wasnt the problem against the bills. Rather, he played well. There was a drop by the receiver in the endzone that sealed the game and that wasnt fitspaticks fault.

If tual fails we need to draft a qb in the first round next year and draft defense after that.

Out Dline is weak and its a domino effect right to the corners and safeties..

Parker had a couple nice catches and needs to stay healthy. Gesicky is a beast. Needham needs to stay home playing nintendo instead of making the lives of dolphin fans miserable with that holding penalty on 3rd down.

Many factors acountable for the bills loss. Im not scared of allen but he had the whole day to throw the football and thats a no no. No pass rush whatsoever.

We also need a rb that can dominate in next years draft.

The Oline seems improved for the pass that is...Its struggling to open running lanes for the running game...We have decent rbs though but we also need an upgrade there...

GO PHINS.
Allen is going to be a liability for the Bills when it matters most lol

I agree I want to see Tua but this is a right off season and he is the real Beast not Geisiki
 
It's rare to give up on a QB after one year, so I don't think playing Tua now realistically helps us know to take a QB next year. The obvious exception would be if he's clearly not the same after the hip injury, but we don't need a whole season to see that. I'm sure we'll see him play at some point toward the middle or end of the season.
 
Avigatorx said:
I can tell you this much, we dont need to draft another QB next year.
Can’t possibly say that with Tua having yet to take a snap.

With that being said, we don’t need to see 14 games to find out, 4 or so should do it.
 
