Takk McKinley

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,263
Reaction score
273
Falcons just waived former first round pick Takk McKinley. The Falcons are a mess.

He's still on his rookie contract. Wouldn't be the worst pickup.

His tweet was quite amusing...
 

Attachments

  • Screenshot 2020-11-09 164311.png
    Screenshot 2020-11-09 164311.png
    415.1 KB · Views: 40
A

ANMoore

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 23, 2017
Messages
2,022
Reaction score
2,555
I don’t think very highly of him but if he shows something it could save us having to invest a high draft pick into the position next year. And it’s not a year I wanna go picking for pass rushers
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
37,167
Reaction score
50,026
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Please no. the guy seems very immature and they let him go for a reason. I don't think we need that in the locker room
 
jnozag

jnozag

Second String
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
1,023
Reaction score
601
seems like we have a good thing going on with our defensive front right now and bringing this guy in could eff that up. not worth the risk.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 23, 2009
Messages
7,769
Reaction score
3,955
He would make for a decent depth piece at the right price. Ogbah, Lawson, McKinnley and a rookie draft addition would be nice on the edge in 2021. Also noticed Stowbridge got some snaps Sunday in the rotation too.
 
MD

MD

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 27, 2008
Messages
18,469
Reaction score
5,532
Location
St Louis
Danny said:
Please no. the guy seems very immature and they let him go for a reason. I don't think we need that in the locker room
Click to expand...
With a strong locker room and leadership in place the Pats brought in these types of guys. Some worked while others had a short stay. Miami has that in place making it low risk high reward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom