 Tannehill VS Tua Year 1 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tannehill VS Tua Year 1

DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

So it seems lots of fans think Tua will be a bust.

Tua on his first year only played 9 games. If you calculate the numbers for a full 16 game Season...
Tua 64.1 CMP% VS 58.3 CMP%Tannehill.
Tua 3224 YDS VS 3294 YDS Tannehill
Tua 19 TDS VS 12 TDS Tannehill
Tua 9 INT VS 13 INT Tannehill
Tua 87.1 RTG VS 76.1 RTG Tannehill

I think it is a fact that Tua on year 1 was better than Tannehill, but I dont remember lots of people calling Tannehill a bust after year 1, or sugesting to trade for a QB or drafting a new QB.
It is clear that Tannehills arm was a better one than Tuas is today, but it didnt matter because Tua, despite having no preseason, coming from a very big injury and with lesser arm talent had a better year. Add the fact that Tua had 3 rookies on the OL, and 4 new lineman, a depleted WR group and no running game helping him. Of course one could argue that Fitz played better but that is to be expected from a very intelligent veteran playing a system that he mastered. So, the big difference is that expectation for Tua was way higher. Today, we can agree that Tannehill is a better QB than Fitz and that while neither Tannehill or Fitz are top QBs, none of them suck.
So, to even sugest Tua sucks is crazy at this moment. We need to be patient with him. There are lots of Hall of famers that dont have the arm talent of Marino, Manning or Rodgers. (like Montana, Brees and Brady). If you put a QB that has it in the right system he will shine. I hope the new OCs understand the system in which Tua thrives and I hope Tua improves and show the goods that once had him ranked at the number one college QB. If those happen one should expect at least a better QB than what Tannehill and Fitz are today. That should be a top 10 QB, and thats not bad. At all.
 
Yoodakine56

So it seems lots of fans think Tua will be a bust.

Tua on his first year only played 9 games. If you calculate the numbers for a full 16 game Season...
Tua 64.1 CMP% VS 58.3 CMP%Tannehill.
Tua 3224 YDS VS 3294 YDS Tannehill
Tua 19 TDS VS 12 TDS Tannehill
Tua 9 INT VS 13 INT Tannehill
Tua 87.1 RTG VS 76.1 RTG Tannehill

I think it is a fact that Tua on year 1 was better than Tannehill, but I dont remember lots of people calling Tannehill a bust after year 1, or sugesting to trade for a QB or drafting a new QB.
It is clear that Tannehills arm was a better one than Tuas is today, but it didnt matter because Tua, despite having no preseason, coming from a very big injury and with lesser arm talent had a better year. Add the fact that Tua had 3 rookies on the OL, and 4 new lineman, a depleted WR group and no running game helping him. Of course one could argue that Fitz played better but that is to be expected from a very intelligent veteran playing a system that he mastered. So, the big difference is that expectation for Tua was way higher. Today, we can agree that Tannehill is a better QB than Fitz and that while neither Tannehill or Fitz are top QBs, none of them suck.
So, to even sugest Tua sucks is crazy at this moment. We need to be patient with him. There are lots of Hall of famers that dont have the arm talent of Marino, Manning or Rodgers. (like Montana, Brees and Brady). If you put a QB that has it in the right system he will shine. I hope the new OCs understand the system in which Tua thrives and I hope Tua improves and show the goods that once had him ranked at the number one college QB. If those happen one should expect at least a better QB than what Tannehill and Fitz are today. That should be a top 10 QB, and thats not bad. At all.
At the moment its Tua against the world
 
So it seems lots of fans think Tua will be a bust.

Tua on his first year only played 9 games. If you calculate the numbers for a full 16 game Season...
Tua 64.1 CMP% VS 58.3 CMP%Tannehill.
Tua 3224 YDS VS 3294 YDS Tannehill
Tua 19 TDS VS 12 TDS Tannehill
Tua 9 INT VS 13 INT Tannehill
Tua 87.1 RTG VS 76.1 RTG Tannehill

I think it is a fact that Tua on year 1 was better than Tannehill, but I dont remember lots of people calling Tannehill a bust after year 1, or sugesting to trade for a QB or drafting a new QB.
It is clear that Tannehills arm was a better one than Tuas is today, but it didnt matter because Tua, despite having no preseason, coming from a very big injury and with lesser arm talent had a better year. Add the fact that Tua had 3 rookies on the OL, and 4 new lineman, a depleted WR group and no running game helping him. Of course one could argue that Fitz played better but that is to be expected from a very intelligent veteran playing a system that he mastered. So, the big difference is that expectation for Tua was way higher. Today, we can agree that Tannehill is a better QB than Fitz and that while neither Tannehill or Fitz are top QBs, none of them suck.
So, to even sugest Tua sucks is crazy at this moment. We need to be patient with him. There are lots of Hall of famers that dont have the arm talent of Marino, Manning or Rodgers. (like Montana, Brees and Brady). If you put a QB that has it in the right system he will shine. I hope the new OCs understand the system in which Tua thrives and I hope Tua improves and show the goods that once had him ranked at the number one college QB. If those happen one should expect at least a better QB than what Tannehill and Fitz are today. That should be a top 10 QB, and thats not bad. At all.
Ok, not gonna argue all your blah blah blah points you stated. They’ve been stated around here more than a million times already. It’s all rehash crap to say the least. But your point about Thill not receiving the same criticism after his rookie season is not rocket science. He was considered a project even though he was drafted early in the first round. Tua was supposedly already polished. And the fact that Tua haters just love to bitch because theyve got nothing else going on.
 
Ooooh Tannehill and Tua in the same thread? I'm here for this.

tenor.gif
 
This is the 19th Tua thread this month ( I counted)...

Who is everyone trying to convince...themselves or his detractors?
 
This is the 19th Tua thread this month ( I counted)...

Who is everyone trying to convince...themselves or his detractors?
Many of them were not positive. Who were they trying to convince ... themselves or his supporters ?

If they bothered me I would just skip them instead of commenting :shrug:

You counted them ?

:WOW:
 
I dont think people are saying Tua suck. They just dont know right now. Time will tell w Tua. Tua played basic last yr..we need see more..to get better evaluation off Tua.
 
I dont think people are saying Tua suck. They just dont know right now. Time will tell w Tua. Tua played basic last yr..we need see more..to get better evaluation off Tua.
That's is reasonable and most members that support our QB would probably agree we need to see more
 
That's is reasonable and most members that support our QB would probably agree we need to see more
Yes Tua had great college career but this NFL..hope he dont put to much pressure on his self..this is going be very interesting next 3 yr.
 
Many of them were not positive. Who were they trying to convince ... themselves or his supporters ?

If they bothered me I would just skip them instead of commenting :shrug:

You counted them ?

:WOW:
Out of 19 (I counted), which ones were what you would consider negative?
 
all the Omar one's questioning his arm or ability to understand the play book.

. I think there were three or four plus brother Lurking today

Point is not all Tua fluff threads as you suggest

Actually a good balance of positive and negative
 
Yes Tua had great college career but this NFL..hope he dont put to much pressure on his self..this is going be very interesting next 3 yr.
If he can't handle the heat (some of which he brought upon himself) he shouldn't be in the kitchen.

You have commented several times now about him not putting pressure on himself.

I disagree. If he can't handle it, he isn't "the guy".

The greats, almost universally, have an internal drive to be the best.
 
People still don't get that it takes time with QB's, specially coming from that horrible injury/major surgery. Not everyone is going to play like a HOF from week one. First time I listen to Ozzy I knew that was it. Nobody was going to be better and 22 times in concert(should have been 25) and he's still the greatest metal singer ever but not everyone is like that. Tua will get there.
 
