Tannehill VS Tua Year 1

So it seems lots of fans think Tua will be a bust.



Tua on his first year only played 9 games. If you calculate the numbers for a full 16 game Season...

Tua 64.1 CMP% VS 58.3 CMP%Tannehill.

Tua 3224 YDS VS 3294 YDS Tannehill

Tua 19 TDS VS 12 TDS Tannehill

Tua 9 INT VS 13 INT Tannehill

Tua 87.1 RTG VS 76.1 RTG Tannehill



I think it is a fact that Tua on year 1 was better than Tannehill, but I dont remember lots of people calling Tannehill a bust after year 1, or sugesting to trade for a QB or drafting a new QB.

It is clear that Tannehills arm was a better one than Tuas is today, but it didnt matter because Tua, despite having no preseason, coming from a very big injury and with lesser arm talent had a better year. Add the fact that Tua had 3 rookies on the OL, and 4 new lineman, a depleted WR group and no running game helping him. Of course one could argue that Fitz played better but that is to be expected from a very intelligent veteran playing a system that he mastered. So, the big difference is that expectation for Tua was way higher. Today, we can agree that Tannehill is a better QB than Fitz and that while neither Tannehill or Fitz are top QBs, none of them suck.

So, to even sugest Tua sucks is crazy at this moment. We need to be patient with him. There are lots of Hall of famers that dont have the arm talent of Marino, Manning or Rodgers. (like Montana, Brees and Brady). If you put a QB that has it in the right system he will shine. I hope the new OCs understand the system in which Tua thrives and I hope Tua improves and show the goods that once had him ranked at the number one college QB. If those happen one should expect at least a better QB than what Tannehill and Fitz are today. That should be a top 10 QB, and thats not bad. At all.