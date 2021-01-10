 Taylor Heinicke | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Taylor Heinicke

F

finsgonewild

Pro Bowler
Joined
Dec 21, 2004
Messages
1,480
Reaction score
212
Yes it is one of those sign that player threads. At least this one is a little interesting...

I went to Old Dominion and saw him play while I went there and let me tell you that this guy can play. I knew it then and after watching the Washington game tonight, I'll say it right now that the guy belongs in this league. I saw more out of him tonight, in his first NFL start in a playoff game, being recently signed by Washington, and not playing in the NFL for 2 seasons, than I saw from Tua all season. I am a little worried that Tua will not develop into the type of QB that many of us thought he would and we should have a fallback option if that happens.

Heinicke didn't play for a big program like Alabama which is probably why he never really got looked at much until tonight but he showed us from this game that he belongs in this league. Why not try to sign him as a backup for us next season? If he develops to anything more than that then great but if not there wouldn't be much risk involved. Dungy was just gushing about how well he was playing in the game and making all the right decisions.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,582
Reaction score
21,896
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
Yeah and Gardner Minshew proved his rookie year he's the QBOTF for Jags...oh wait no. Heinicke also had a 3 interception game in his lone start before today but yeah that doesn't count because narratives must be pushed forward. Imagine a GM signing every single player who ever had a half way decent game but hey as long as you say he belongs in this league what more needs to be said sign him now make him the starter and let the playoffs commence.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom