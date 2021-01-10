Taylor Heinicke

Yes it is one of those sign that player threads. At least this one is a little interesting...



I went to Old Dominion and saw him play while I went there and let me tell you that this guy can play. I knew it then and after watching the Washington game tonight, I'll say it right now that the guy belongs in this league. I saw more out of him tonight, in his first NFL start in a playoff game, being recently signed by Washington, and not playing in the NFL for 2 seasons, than I saw from Tua all season. I am a little worried that Tua will not develop into the type of QB that many of us thought he would and we should have a fallback option if that happens.



Heinicke didn't play for a big program like Alabama which is probably why he never really got looked at much until tonight but he showed us from this game that he belongs in this league. Why not try to sign him as a backup for us next season? If he develops to anything more than that then great but if not there wouldn't be much risk involved. Dungy was just gushing about how well he was playing in the game and making all the right decisions.