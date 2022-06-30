 Tell me what it was like- 1972/73 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tell me what it was like- 1972/73

BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2011
Messages
3,226
Reaction score
11,208
Location
Fort St. John, BC
I was born in 1974 so of course did not get to see that great team play. I like to hear stories of where you were, what it was like, what did you do/ buy in the aftermath of the Super Bowl wins.

I was 10 when they last played in the Super Bowl and I was a kid just out playing with friends when I went into a friend's house and his dad had the game on. I of course was not a big football or Dolphins fan yet, but I can remember cheering for them with his dad for a few minutes at least before rejoining my friends outside.

I hope to hear better stories than that!
 
