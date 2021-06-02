Ten most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for 2021..............#1 is?

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 12,919
- Reaction score
- 13,965
- Location
- Bahamas
Rank
1
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle
Tua Tagovailoa is feeling healthier and more comfortable than he did in 2020, meaning he won't have many excuses to not take a major step forward in 2021. The addition of a familiar face from Tagovailoa's days running Alabama's offense should make the QB even comfier. Jaylen Waddle never led the Crimson Tide in receptions or yards in any of his three years there, but he packed a lot of punch into his touches, racking up 18.1 yards per catch during the seasons he spent with Tagovailoa as the starter (2018 and '19) and finishing 2020 with an outstanding 21.2 yards per reception. I think Waddle might be the Class of 2021's best overall receiver, and I expect him to provide a game-breaking element that the Dolphins' offense in general -- and Tagovailoa specifically -- sorely missed last season.
1
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle
Tua Tagovailoa is feeling healthier and more comfortable than he did in 2020, meaning he won't have many excuses to not take a major step forward in 2021. The addition of a familiar face from Tagovailoa's days running Alabama's offense should make the QB even comfier. Jaylen Waddle never led the Crimson Tide in receptions or yards in any of his three years there, but he packed a lot of punch into his touches, racking up 18.1 yards per catch during the seasons he spent with Tagovailoa as the starter (2018 and '19) and finishing 2020 with an outstanding 21.2 yards per reception. I think Waddle might be the Class of 2021's best overall receiver, and I expect him to provide a game-breaking element that the Dolphins' offense in general -- and Tagovailoa specifically -- sorely missed last season.
Ten most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for 2021
Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase make beautiful music together in Cincinnati? Gil Brandt ranks the 10 most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for the 2021 NFL season.
www.nfl.com