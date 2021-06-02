 Ten most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for 2021..............#1 is? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ten most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for 2021..............#1 is?

andyahs

andyahs

Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle
Tua Tagovailoa is feeling healthier and more comfortable than he did in 2020, meaning he won't have many excuses to not take a major step forward in 2021. The addition of a familiar face from Tagovailoa's days running Alabama's offense should make the QB even comfier. Jaylen Waddle never led the Crimson Tide in receptions or yards in any of his three years there, but he packed a lot of punch into his touches, racking up 18.1 yards per catch during the seasons he spent with Tagovailoa as the starter (2018 and '19) and finishing 2020 with an outstanding 21.2 yards per reception. I think Waddle might be the Class of 2021's best overall receiver, and I expect him to provide a game-breaking element that the Dolphins' offense in general -- and Tagovailoa specifically -- sorely missed last season.

www.nfl.com

Ten most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for 2021

Will Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase make beautiful music together in Cincinnati? Gil Brandt ranks the 10 most exciting new QB-pass catcher combos for the 2021 NFL season.
www.nfl.com
 
1

1972forever

I love the drafting of Waddle but I also hope Fuller is able to stay healthy and they are able to sign him to a long term contract. I think with Waddle, Fuller, Parker, and Wilson as the top 4 WR’s, that group could be a top 5 unit in 2021.
 
KingHydra

KingHydra

Im making a bold prediction and Im dead serious. Tua/Waddle will be better than Burrow/Chase or Hurts/Smith.

I have watched so much tape on Tua and Im here to tell you this kid can ball out. Get ready, cause in 2021 its going to get real, real.
 
G

gregorygrant83

As much as I like Devante Parker, I admit I would be intrigued by the thought of trading him to the Panthers for Robbie Anderson. Parker may be the better player and is cheaper, but a trio of Waddle, Fuller and Anderson would have defenses on their heels fearing a big play on every snap.
 
'Deep

'Deep

I hope Gil is right. I probably would've said #2. Y'all see he's got Ryan/Pitts at, #6?
 
