That's Good Sports - How Miami can still win the Tank Bowl

That would be nice but....



It's might be a lot harder to trade up in 2021 than it will in 2020. I highly doubt we are picking in the top 5 in 2021 and I also doubt the Texans pick will be higher that 20. And we have an 3rd, first rounder this year unless we trade it for a pick next year.



I'd say another team overtaking the Bengals for the top pick would be pretty tough to do looking at the schedules. I think the Dolphins are playing better than Cincy, Was and NYG and we play two of those teams over the next two weeks. We are more apt to drop into the teens than move up in the draft order, IMO.



Dolphins play NYG, Cin and then NE. (Potentially 2-1)

Cincy plays NE, Mia & Cle (0-3)

NYG play Miami, Was & Philly (1-2)

Was plays Phi, NYG & Dallas (0-3)



1 Cin (1-15)

2 NYG (3-13)

3 Was (3-13)



10-12? Mia (5-11)



Then we are in a position that we might have to package multiple 1st round picks to move up and be in a position to even take Tua....or wait until 2021 for a top QB (which will still not be easy) and just draft where we stand in the first.



How in the wide world of sports there are three teams worse than Miami and this stripped down roster with waiver wire starters all across the lineup, is beyond me.