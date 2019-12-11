That's Good Sports - How Miami can still win the Tank Bowl

CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Subscribed. First time Ive ever subscribed to a show posted here since... that really jacked black guy who does really really good breakdowns. Think he was a former running back in college? I'll have to check my youtube. He's fantastic.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Interesting take, never thought of if another team ended up with #1 could make it more accessible to get the #1 pick via trade. And might not have to sacrifice all of our 2020 capital we could use 2021 capital as well and spread out the cost so to speak.
 
D

Dsteve

That’s an interesting take. I’m against trading up because we need so many people but it’s hard not to be excited about burrow
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

If the bengals can beat Cleveland and we lose out then the worst we could pick is 3rd with the Giants and Redskins above us who have just drafted QB's. Maybe nobody wants to pay the price to move up and one of them takes Chase Young, and the other takes Thomas. One can dream cant he...
 
Eesti

Eesti

That would be nice but....

It's might be a lot harder to trade up in 2021 than it will in 2020. I highly doubt we are picking in the top 5 in 2021 and I also doubt the Texans pick will be higher that 20. And we have an 3rd, first rounder this year unless we trade it for a pick next year.

I'd say another team overtaking the Bengals for the top pick would be pretty tough to do looking at the schedules. I think the Dolphins are playing better than Cincy, Was and NYG and we play two of those teams over the next two weeks. We are more apt to drop into the teens than move up in the draft order, IMO.

Dolphins play NYG, Cin and then NE. (Potentially 2-1)
Cincy plays NE, Mia & Cle (0-3)
NYG play Miami, Was & Philly (1-2)
Was plays Phi, NYG & Dallas (0-3)

1 Cin (1-15)
2 NYG (3-13)
3 Was (3-13)

10-12? Mia (5-11)

Then we are in a position that we might have to package multiple 1st round picks to move up and be in a position to even take Tua....or wait until 2021 for a top QB (which will still not be easy) and just draft where we stand in the first.

How in the wide world of sports there are three teams worse than Miami and this stripped down roster with waiver wire starters all across the lineup, is beyond me.
 
rev kev

rev kev

It may be hard to get the no1 OA thru trade in 2121 - getting draft capital would be easy - most GMs would sell the farm and their soul for our draft picks because they think they are close to the POs the super bowl or they want to keep those jobs another year

trading out of the first Rd is a clever move of Bill B - who acquired said capital to move around the following draft

Our 3 1s and 2 2s this year could become 2nd and thirds this year and 3 more 1sts and a few 2nds next year - this is some kind of stockpile never seen before in the NFL

and all a GM holding the cards needs is a GM who falls in love with a player he thinks will keep him in his GM chair
 
greasyObnoxious

greasyObnoxious

motivation, that's how.
 
