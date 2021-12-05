The 2022 Running Back Debate

It seems likely that Grier will take a running back in the 2022 draft, probably even fairly high. I've looked at what many consider to be the top three and my order would probably be....



1. Spiller

2. Walker III

3. Hall



Any one of these guys could be a nice upgrade for Miami and figure to go in that 2nd round range. Although they would all rank behind Harris and Williams from last year at least IMO.



Spiller looks to be the best open field runner and possibly the best pass catcher of the three. He has good visions to the hole. Walker III is shifty and breaks a lot of tackles. His vision is probably third among these backs. Hall gets those tough yards and is pretty consistent, always finding the right hole with really good vision. He might be one of those backs that doesn't necessarily look super impressive, but just finds a way and gets yards.



Lots of talk here about Cook if Miami waits a little bit longer. As things stand right now, I think it's a good bet that the Dolphins get an offensive lineman in R1 and a running back R2. Although, free agency can change that.