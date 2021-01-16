The #3 pick has too much value to simply pick a player

brian forman
We are in such a great position with the #3 pick that we can’t simply pick Sewell or Davis or whoever. The pick has way more value than that. if I was GM I would try to trade down to get another 1st rounder if not more, then utilize the new assets to either trade for Watson or load up on weapons for Tua.
The bottom line is that I think we’d be underutilizing the pick if we used it for face value. We are in an incredible position in the draft this year, and kudos for the FO for the Tunsil deal that got us here.
