The #3 pick has too much value to simply pick a player

We are in such a great position with the #3 pick that we can’t simply pick Sewell or Davis or whoever. The pick has way more value than that. if I was GM I would try to trade down to get another 1st rounder if not more, then utilize the new assets to either trade for Watson or load up on weapons for Tua.
The bottom line is that I think we’d be underutilizing the pick if we used it for face value. We are in an incredible position in the draft this year, and kudos for the FO for the Tunsil deal that got us here.
 
Welcome to the site friend... There are already a couple of threads discussing that concept, you're welcome to visit them... That being said, I agree that #3 is not optimal if you're not going to grab a QB... Trade down is clearly the preferred scenario here.
 
True it’s nice to have the number three pick but a lot goes into what you’re suggesting we do such as demand for the pick and all sorts of issues surrounding Watson not to mention Tua.
 
Of course it has value but unless you know what player Flores wants then you know as much as the rest of us. Jack.
 
At least we are in an enviable position with several QB hungry teams and a strong QB draft class. Additionally, we have Cincinnati who would probably give up a future first to move up 2 spots to draft Sewell to protect Burrow. This seems like a year where we have so many of the right pieces in place as well as other team needs to absolutely crush the draft, as well as set us up for the next few years draft as well. Exciting stuff.
 
What would it take to go down just one spot? Would you be happy with a second to drop one spot? Would Atlanta do that?
 
The days of the Jimmy Johnson Draft Value Chart are over. It is unrealistic to get most of the value of a higher pick these days because of the rookie wage scale basically making a mistake at QB affordable, plus the salary cap these days. But, in general, I agree that we will probably get more value trading down for a team who wants a QB.

To trade down and get decent value ... you need a trade partner. That means if the Jet's are open to a trade ... they're going to get the sweet deal and we may not even get any legitimate offers worth considering. But if the Jets stand pat and draft Sewell, then our pick suddenly becomes a hot item!

I highly doubt the Jags trade out of the #1 pick unless its to us at #3 to get Justin Fields (very unlikely, but his coach was Urban Meyer), or to the Texans in a trade for Watson. And honestly, I think there's still a 99% chance the Jags use the pick and select Trevor Lawrence. So, this pick will be all about the #2 QB, which I believe will probably be Zack Wilson of BYU. He hasn't started as many games as people would like, and he didn't play in a particularly strong conference, but the ability is obvious, and he'll probably be the second QB taken. Both Justin Fields and Trey Lance are going to have some scouts falling in love with them ... but likely not nearly as many as Wilson, who is more of a sure thing.

Our best case scenario is the Jets taking Sewell and trading back to a QB hungry team. But ... both a trade partner and what the Jets do with their pick are out of our hands.
 
It depends on who you get at 3 as far as the value. If you can get possibly the best OT prospect to come out in years at 3 then that’s amazing value. If it’s a WR then yes the value is not their although I wouldn’t be upset if Chase or Smith was the pick. The position of the pick determines the value. Obviously a trade down is preferable to myself and many others but that also depends where we trade down to. We don’t want to drop below 9 in my opinion bc we need to make sure we get 1 of these 6/7 premium players.
 
I would hate to drift to 9 or so but if we did we better get a motherload this and next. Also, I don't want a receiver at 3 but if there are no trade partners and Sewell is gone I won't shed a tear
 
You can make this argument for every team in the TOP 10. And if they all see it as you do, the people trading away assets to get one of the possible elites....will benefit. The rich get richer.

The Watson stuff is nonsense. And goes against the philosophy Ross, Grier and Flores all advocated and sold their fan base on.
 
