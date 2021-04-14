The Athletic 7 Round Mock Draft

Hey all, The Athletic posted their 7 round mock and I thought I'd share what they have for Miami.



6. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

18. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

36. Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

50. Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest

81. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

156. Robert Jones, G, Middle Tennessee

231. Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame

258. Ta'Quon Graham, DT, Texas



Pitts is a pretty popular pick for us at 6, I think we can all get on board with that regardless of our personal preference between him, Chase, Smith, and Sewell. I'd rather go EDGE at 18 instead of waiting until 50. Harris goes to the Steelers in round 1 and Etienne goes to the Falcons at 35, but I'd still rather wait until 50 for a RB. I like Michael Carter there if Williams doesn't fall that far. Also worth noting that both Landon Dickerson and Creed Humphrey are on the board when Miami takes Williams, I'd much rather one of those two guys at 36 over a RB.