The Case For Defense in Round One

I'm more or less playing Devils Advocate with this argument. I want us to draft an offensive tackle first (Sewell or Slater) and then come back around at 18 with a weapon (Marshall or Bateman) or trade up from 18 for a weapon (Waddle or Pitts).



With that being said, there is no doubt that we still have a few holes on defense, particularly in the front 7, and there is a case to be made for us to go defense in round 1 and make ourselves into a potentially super dominant D.



3rd overall - Micah Parsons

Fills the void in the middle of our defense as a big, elite MLB that can also rush the passer from the middle of your defense or move to rush off the edge on passing situations. Kid kills it against the run and can rush the passer like crazy. He's not great YET in coverage but he can develop and be our new Zach Thomas with better pass rush ability and a lot more speed.



18th overall (or trade up) - Rousseau or Paye



Big, Elite DE prospects that both have the ability to speed rush off the edge or bull rush or stunt. On the other side of Ogbah, either one of these guys can produce immediately and become star pass rushers that can also play the run. Rousseau is more raw but might have more upside as a Jason Taylor type that can do it all... Has a similar frame to JT but has the ability to add more bulk.



Like I said, I'd prefer us to go offense in round 1... However, knowing the mindset of our coach and GM and knowing how we want to be built as a dominant defensive team, I wouldn't be surprised if our first round was all defense... And I wouldn't be mad. With additions like Parsons and Paye to go along with our elite secondary - if we can also add a fat, run stuffing Nose Tackle in FA or in round 3 or 4, suddenly our defense has no holes (besides MAYBE a little weak at FS) and we can have a super elite D for years to come.



Thoughts?