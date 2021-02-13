 The Case For Defense in Round One | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Case For Defense in Round One

insomnia411

insomnia411

I'm more or less playing Devils Advocate with this argument. I want us to draft an offensive tackle first (Sewell or Slater) and then come back around at 18 with a weapon (Marshall or Bateman) or trade up from 18 for a weapon (Waddle or Pitts).

With that being said, there is no doubt that we still have a few holes on defense, particularly in the front 7, and there is a case to be made for us to go defense in round 1 and make ourselves into a potentially super dominant D.

3rd overall - Micah Parsons
Fills the void in the middle of our defense as a big, elite MLB that can also rush the passer from the middle of your defense or move to rush off the edge on passing situations. Kid kills it against the run and can rush the passer like crazy. He's not great YET in coverage but he can develop and be our new Zach Thomas with better pass rush ability and a lot more speed.

18th overall (or trade up) - Rousseau or Paye

Big, Elite DE prospects that both have the ability to speed rush off the edge or bull rush or stunt. On the other side of Ogbah, either one of these guys can produce immediately and become star pass rushers that can also play the run. Rousseau is more raw but might have more upside as a Jason Taylor type that can do it all... Has a similar frame to JT but has the ability to add more bulk.

Like I said, I'd prefer us to go offense in round 1... However, knowing the mindset of our coach and GM and knowing how we want to be built as a dominant defensive team, I wouldn't be surprised if our first round was all defense... And I wouldn't be mad. With additions like Parsons and Paye to go along with our elite secondary - if we can also add a fat, run stuffing Nose Tackle in FA or in round 3 or 4, suddenly our defense has no holes (besides MAYBE a little weak at FS) and we can have a super elite D for years to come.

Thoughts?
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

if that was the case what i would do is trade down from 3, and get at least one more 2nd rounder. Then draft mostly O from there on.
 
foozool13

foozool13

Can’t see us take Defense at 3, but if we trade down especially if we go lower than 10, that could definitely happen.
 
Mach2

Mach2

My first thought is OP has, masochistic tendancies, is just trying to stir the pot, has been smoking pot, or simply misplaced his meds.

Seriously though. I wouldn't assume Flo is a purely defense coach. I think he and Grier had a comprehensive plan and schedule for institution from the beginning.

Phase one: Teardown shedding bad contracts and bring sanity to the cap situation. As it turned out, we were able to stockpile draft capital at the same time. Complete

Phase two: Address the defense and O-line through FA, as well as the draft, making sure we have enough quality DBs to execute his multiple philosophy. Get a QB to build around. Close to complete.

Phase three: Add skill position players, and other upgrades where possible. Coming soon to a stadium near you.

The Covid situation threw a couple monkeys in the wrench as far as timetable, but it's the same with most franchises.

That's a long post to basically say the offense will be addressed early in the draft. I don't think all of our top 2 rd picks will be on skills, but at least two high profile offensive guys, and maybe more if we can find a trade down.
 
1972forever

You win in the NFL today by having a potent offense and a slightly above average defense. The Dolphins already have that type defense and while adding a few defensive players in the draft and free agency is a realistic expectation. I would be extremely upset if the Dolphins don’t use their 2 first round picks to upgrade the offense. Perhaps using one of their second round picks on a defensive player would be acceptable but they need to use 3 of their first 4 picks on offense, IMO.
 
3

3rdandinches

Free Agency should give us a pretty good idea if we go Meat and Potatoes or Skill. I have no problems making this an elite defense through the early part of the draft. I would hope we grab A.Jones RB and a difference maker WR in FA first and not look to wait until after the draft.

Parsons and Rousseau would be amazing additions to this defense.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

I could only see this happening if Miami were to sign players like Godwin or Robinson at WR, along with Hunter or Jonnu at TE and/or a RB like Jones.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

insomnia411 said:
I'm more or less playing Devils Advocate with this argument. I want us to draft an offensive tackle first (Sewell or Slater) and then come back around at 18 with a weapon (Marshall or Bateman) or trade up from 18 for a weapon (Waddle or Pitts).

With that being said, there is no doubt that we still have a few holes on defense, particularly in the front 7, and there is a case to be made for us to go defense in round 1 and make ourselves into a potentially super dominant D.

3rd overall - Micah Parsons
Fills the void in the middle of our defense as a big, elite MLB that can also rush the passer from the middle of your defense or move to rush off the edge on passing situations. Kid kills it against the run and can rush the passer like crazy. He's not great YET in coverage but he can develop and be our new Zach Thomas with better pass rush ability and a lot more speed.

18th overall (or trade up) - Rousseau or Paye

Big, Elite DE prospects that both have the ability to speed rush off the edge or bull rush or stunt. On the other side of Ogbah, either one of these guys can produce immediately and become star pass rushers that can also play the run. Rousseau is more raw but might have more upside as a Jason Taylor type that can do it all... Has a similar frame to JT but has the ability to add more bulk.

Like I said, I'd prefer us to go offense in round 1... However, knowing the mindset of our coach and GM and knowing how we want to be built as a dominant defensive team, I wouldn't be surprised if our first round was all defense... And I wouldn't be mad. With additions like Parsons and Paye to go along with our elite secondary - if we can also add a fat, run stuffing Nose Tackle in FA or in round 3 or 4, suddenly our defense has no holes (besides MAYBE a little weak at FS) and we can have a super elite D for years to come.

Thoughts?
I know I'll get pushback, but, to me, #1 priority on D is pass rush. If Flo/Grier/scouts go D (pass rush) on one of the 1st 3 picks, I'll not complain. But, to me, #1 priority across the whole team is WR. Have to address that in R1.

That said, there are variables. What does Flo think of Wilson. That could reduce needs to just one WR in R1/R2. What happens in FA - not just WR, but pass rush, RB . . . Will they gamble on late cuts to fill holes left post-draft? Yeah, I can see ONE D player early - not 2
 
SF Dolphin Fan

So much depends on free agency. I would hate to miss out on Smith, Chase or Waddle. But a good argument could be made that you can win with lesser talent at wide receiver.

I know the super bowl was just one game, and you don't want to get caught putting too much emphasis on just one game. Still, I have never seen the Chiefs and Pat Mahomes look so bad. Holding that team without a touchdown is one for the ages. I know KC wasn't on their game, but the Tampa Bay defense had a lot to say about that. The Bucs had an answer for Hill, they pressured Mahomes endlessly, their linebackers owned the middle of the field.

Why bring up KC? Well, KC and Buffalo are the two teams that look to be in Miami's way if the Dolphins are to make a run at the super bowl.
 
Mach2

Mach2

1972forever said:
You win in the NFL today by having a potent offense and a slightly above average defense. The Dolphins already have that type defense and while adding a few defensive players in the draft and free agency is a realistic expectation. I would be extremely upset if the Dolphins don’t use their 2 first round picks to upgrade the offense. Perhaps using one of their second round picks on a defensive player would be acceptable but they need to use 3 of their first 4 picks on offense, IMO.
I think some of what they do is dependent upon what value the find in FA, as well as whether a good tradedown opportunity is there a #3.

Adding a high rd2 would present more flexibility.

My prediction is that there are going to be a lot of disappointed and irate ppl around here.
 
Mach2

Mach2

fansinceGWilson said:
I know I'll get pushback, but, to me, #1 priority on D is pass rush. If Flo/Grier/scouts go D (pass rush) on one of the 1st 3 picks, I'll not complain. But, to me, #1 priority across the whole team is WR. Have to address that in R1.

That said, there are variables. What does Flo think of Wilson. That could reduce needs to just one WR in R1/R2. What happens in FA - not just WR, but pass rush, RB . . . Will they gamble on late cuts to fill holes left post-draft? Yeah, I can see ONE D player early - not 2
No pushback here brother. I think that is a pretty rational post.

I'm not seeing any "can't miss" stud pass rushers this year. Paye seems to be high in a lot of mocks, but as a Michigan fan, I can tell you he's a low ceiling, high floor guy. Nothing special, but not going to bust either.

If we get a shot at Parsons, I'm all in, but definitely not at #3. If we were to trade down and get him around #10, I do it, then go WR with the next two picks, assuming no FA WR signing.
 
FINatic054

Personally I’d love to see us split. I’d like to see parsons at 3 then trade up with our 18 and a second and maybe a 2 or 3 next year and get into position for smith/waddle/chase/Pitts
 
