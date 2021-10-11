The curse of Belichick.

Just a theory but... here goes:



For twenty years Belichick commanded a team with an iron fist, enabled by a quarterback that will go down as the GOAT and a front office that made excellent personnel decisions/moves. But without that GOAT we now see that maybe, just maybe, he's not all that much of a "genius". Moreover, seems his gruff and acerbic demeanor is wearing thin. To the point of running the GOAT out of town only to see said GOAT win it all with another team.



What's TRAGIC here is that this "style" of coaching clearly doesn't work. It's why guys like Saban coach college football. And now we have Flores failing with his own take on the "Belichick way".



Look, I wanted to believe. But it's over. The Dolphins will lose to the winless Jags next week and Flores and Grier's sorry behind should both be planning on finding a new employer.



Without the GOAT the Patriots never win 6 Super Bowls. And Belichick is never mentioned as a "coaching genius". An excellent coach? Sure. No doubt. But the man is an arsehole and his schtick of treating grown men the way he does... the way Saban did... the way Flores does now... without the GOAT he never would have succeeded enough to carry on like he does. And neither would his protege Flores.



Anyway. It's over, 2021. Done. So many wasted picks. So many bad personnel moves. So much pretentious posing as the "tuff coach". What a waste of time. Hope they cutt bait. Because another year or two of Flores and you'll see even more Dolphin fans finding better things to do on Sundays. I know I have.



PS - I gave up on this team on Week 1 after that "gift" we got in New England. If you watched that game and didn't already know the ship was sinking... then you were wearing rose colored glasses. And if you think there's anything left to salvage in 2021 then please get me the number of your dope dealer because you're smoking some good $#!t.