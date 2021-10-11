 The curse of Belichick. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The curse of Belichick.

Just a theory but... here goes:

For twenty years Belichick commanded a team with an iron fist, enabled by a quarterback that will go down as the GOAT and a front office that made excellent personnel decisions/moves. But without that GOAT we now see that maybe, just maybe, he's not all that much of a "genius". Moreover, seems his gruff and acerbic demeanor is wearing thin. To the point of running the GOAT out of town only to see said GOAT win it all with another team.

What's TRAGIC here is that this "style" of coaching clearly doesn't work. It's why guys like Saban coach college football. And now we have Flores failing with his own take on the "Belichick way".

Look, I wanted to believe. But it's over. The Dolphins will lose to the winless Jags next week and Flores and Grier's sorry behind should both be planning on finding a new employer.

Without the GOAT the Patriots never win 6 Super Bowls. And Belichick is never mentioned as a "coaching genius". An excellent coach? Sure. No doubt. But the man is an arsehole and his schtick of treating grown men the way he does... the way Saban did... the way Flores does now... without the GOAT he never would have succeeded enough to carry on like he does. And neither would his protege Flores.

Anyway. It's over, 2021. Done. So many wasted picks. So many bad personnel moves. So much pretentious posing as the "tuff coach". What a waste of time. Hope they cutt bait. Because another year or two of Flores and you'll see even more Dolphin fans finding better things to do on Sundays. I know I have.

PS - I gave up on this team on Week 1 after that "gift" we got in New England. If you watched that game and didn't already know the ship was sinking... then you were wearing rose colored glasses. And if you think there's anything left to salvage in 2021 then please get me the number of your dope dealer because you're smoking some good $#!t.
 
-81- McMichael said:
BB sent us Flo and Brissett to screw our season!

Lol jp.

But on a real note, I told my family that this was my last rebuild. I was riding or dieing w Flo (against my will) because I simply do not have the heart to suffer through another round of roster purges, coaching changes and scheme adjustments.

I never wanted a NE blow hard like Flo. Just like I want nothing to do w Brady being a minority owner.

But my goodness l, how is it possible to get it wrong at the QB position like 30+ times in a row? It's like losing black jack 30 times, odds are you will find a nut.

If they get Watson, I'll slam them for the panic. But I will tell you this, Watson will be the best QB we had suit up since 13. And after getting it wrong so many times, maybe this entire process will eventually yield our new found QB.

But if Flo gets canned, I am GONE. Watson or no Watson. I will be one of those ppl finding better ways to spend thier Sundays.
 
