 The Dallas Cowboys offer the Miami Dolphins... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dallas Cowboys offer the Miami Dolphins...

DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
6,604
Reaction score
4,614
Yes...but I would liked to have seen a season at full-strength to see how far we've come or how far we've got to go.
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
3,177
Reaction score
2,018
juniorseau55 said:
Next years 1st round pick, following year 2nd roundpick and Micah Parsons for Xavien Howard.

Yes or no?
Click to expand...

lmao we will never get any kind of offer even close to this for X.

Look at the history of CB's traded and let me know what you find.

you should have stopped at "Next years 1st round pick"

a lot of people are going to be really upset when all we get offered are a couple 2nd round picks for Howard.
 
Manning

Manning

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 7, 2008
Messages
1,160
Reaction score
1,274
Lol Has a team ever traded a player they drafted in the first before the season even starts?
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,322
Reaction score
2,100
Age
37
Location
Kansas
A 1st and a player or a 1st and a 3rd are probably the highest compensation we can realisticlly hope for
 
1

1972forever

Starter
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
5,009
Reaction score
8,083
Age
68
Location
Miami
This is a trade that will never happen. So even responding yes or no is just a waste of time. Obviously it is going to be a long 2 weeks before training camp starts, so I assume there will be more ridiculous threads over the next two weeks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom