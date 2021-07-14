The Dallas Cowboys offer the Miami Dolphins...

juniorseau55 said: Next years 1st round pick, following year 2nd roundpick and Micah Parsons for Xavien Howard.



Yes or no? Click to expand...

lmao we will never get any kind of offer even close to this for X.Look at the history of CB's traded and let me know what you find.you should have stopped at "Next years 1st round pick"a lot of people are going to be really upset when all we get offered are a couple 2nd round picks for Howard.