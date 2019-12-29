The Draft Network Mock Draft Simulator

The Draft Network The Draft Network

It's a fun exercise. The picks for the most part are pretty realistic and team needs are considered. A few times, Ruggs III dropped to 19 and I was so tempted to pick him. I went with Chaisson instead. An elite prospect like that on defense is harder to find than a track star WR.You can choose all 7 rounds if you want, but I don't know enough about the players for it to be interesting. I barely know enough to finish three rounds! This will be a good way from us to learn more about the players in the upcoming draft.Here's what I came up with:For the Creed pick, I would've preferred to trade down a few spots and then draft him, but there's no trade option. The 1st 2nd round pick seems like a great spot for a trade down, too. I got lucky in one of the sims. Leatherwood dropped to pick 1c, and I got Leatherwood and Creed with the first 2nd rounder.I don't know much about Mekhi, but from the write up they did for him, it sounds like he has all the physical tools and just needs to he coached up.Jonathan Taylor reminds me of Ricky Williams a little. The vision decisive cuts he makes. He's electric!I doubt Fromm lasts until the late third. Most of the simulations had him going in the 2nd. Fromm was too good to pass up here. Who knows? Maybe Schuplinski coaches him up and we have something in case Tua doesn't pan out. Give him another ball of clay and see what he does. He did well with Garrapolo.Jordan Love slipped into the 2nd round a few times. I'd snatch him up in a second if he lasted that long!