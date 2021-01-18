The Draft Networks last mock

Here is a Draft I just ran for you.



3rd - Ja'Marr Chase - WR, LSU - Getting a weapon and future WR1 for the offense

18th- Christian Darrisaw - OT, VA TECH - Top 10 rated player at 18th overall in a position of need as well, should be happy the draft fell this way

35th - Najee Harris - RB, BAMA - I normally would wait on RBs as I dont think the positional value is there, however no one left on the board graded near Harris, so I take the best football player on the board and get another Offensive Weapon.

50th - Jayson Oweh - EDGE, Penn ST - Will fit right in with the hybrid scheme you all play and provides pressure

81st - Talonoa Hufanga - S, USC - As good as your CBs are I think your safeties are not that good, so I am bringing in some youth and competition, can earn a spot in a normal offseason I think.

121st - Ben Cleveland, IOL, GA - After going defense a couple picks with the highest graded players another Pure Value pick here, gets a nice playing into the IOL Mix and should have been gone before this pick.

197th - Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson - a Nice safety slot player, built like a RB, but quickness of that slot, and good hands, all about TUA finding him a safety net, you have a TE now get him a slot. I think he could start Day 1.

202nd - Phidarian Mathis, IDL, Bama - I am sacred of Bama DL, but this late in the draft to address some depth issues you have there is value enough. Best graded player on my board at the time.

254th - Brenton Cox Jr. - Edge, FL - Again some more rotational depth on the DL, stopping Dual threat QBs, need a deep rotation of legs at the DL position to keep rolling that pressure.



LBer just did not fall in value anywhere for me, I think this is a place that can be addressed in the first couple rounds if you buy some OL or WRs, but without a Free Agency plan I just went into this draft making it all about Tua.