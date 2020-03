Well, having a "good" draft would be better than the usual for us. Having a great draft would be something we haven't have this century so there's a lot of hope riding on this draft. This is why I'm gonna be real upset if we make this draft all about Tua only and nothing else. We have the picks both in numbers in quantity(14) plus quality(5 of the top 56) so there's no excuse not to have a better than just good draft.