The Irony of Fitz getting a hip injury

Speaks for itself.
I wonder what network Fitz will do color for next year.
I really don't get why so many Dolphin fans seem to be rooting against and enjoying an injury to a guy who sold out his body for this team every time he got a chance to play.
because he is a two faced disengenuous crybaby toolbag.I really don't get why so many Dolphin fans seem to be rooting against and enjoying an injury to a guy who sold out his body for this team every time he got a chance to play.
Not Fitz's fault that for the second year in a row a head coach has mismanaged the QB position and players and fans were unhappy about it.because he is a two faced disengenuous crybaby toolbag.
i am actively rooting against him (easy to do, as he is a well below average QB), but I definitely was not hoping for an injury.
nope.Not Fitz's fault that for the second year in a row a head coach has mismanaged the QB position and players and fans were unhappy about it.
Flores had no business starting Tua when he did, and when the move didn't work out it's all on him. Not on the guy he benched.nope.
it is all about how he has handled things.
when you are 400 years old, not good, and are on your 34th team in a 32 team league, when a team drafts a QB at #5 overall, you should know what is about to happen (hey, you went to Harvard).
to try to pretend to be the team guy, and the mentor to tua, and to come out with all the crying and whining last year and this year, he is 100% phony baloney.
i never said it was.Flores had no business starting Tua when he did, and when the move didn't work out it's all on him. Not on the guy he benched.
Because he exposed us to Tua not being ready for prime time and ardent Tua supporters will NEVER forgive him for that....I really don't get why so many Dolphin fans seem to be rooting against and enjoying an injury to a guy who sold out his body for this team every time he got a chance to play.
Exposed us to Tua.Because he exposed us to Tua not being ready for prime time and ardent Tua supporters will NEVER forgive him for that....
What they are really trying to do is make it Fitz's fault for Tua struggling. It's all on the HC to understand when the right time to insert a rookie QB is. Anyone with a shred of intelligence who has watched football would know that it's playing with fire when you bench a QB who is a leader on the team and who seems to he having the team heading in the right direction. Not to mention that the team's offensive line was still inexperienced and their performance was being boosted by a guy with legitimate veteran savvy in the pocket.Because he exposed us to Tua not being ready for prime time and ardent Tua supporters will NEVER forgive him for that....
Flores made an unforced QB change and when it didn't seem to deliver results in the course that season, and that brought negativity towards the QB of the future for this team, that wasn't the benched QB's fault.
What's even more baffling is that Fitz was benched for Tua when it made no sense to go away from the veteran, and the year before he refused to start, then benched Rosen when it made no sense to be starting a veteran.
For all that he brings to the defense, I haven't felt like in two years that Flores has any idea what he is doing in offense. That is not Ryan Fitzpatrick's fault.
I'm gonna feel good about my soul for rooting for the best for a guy who, when playing for my favorite team, and when he was by far the oldest player on the field, laid it out to the best of his ability on every play.