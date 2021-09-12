The Irony of Fitz getting a hip injury

DPhinz_DPhinz said: Because he exposed us to Tua not being ready for prime time and ardent Tua supporters will NEVER forgive him for that.... Click to expand...

What they are really trying to do is make it Fitz's fault for Tua struggling. It's all on the HC to understand when the right time to insert a rookie QB is. Anyone with a shred of intelligence who has watched football would know that it's playing with fire when you bench a QB who is a leader on the team and who seems to he having the team heading in the right direction. Not to mention that the team's offensive line was still inexperienced and their performance was being boosted by a guy with legitimate veteran savvy in the pocket.Flores made an unforced QB change and when it didn't seem to deliver results in the course that season, and that brought negativity towards the QB of the future for this team, that wasn't the benched QB's fault.What's even more baffling is that Fitz was benched for Tua when it made no sense to go away from the veteran, and the year before he refused to start, then benched Rosen when it made no sense to be starting a veteran.For all that he brings to the defense, I haven't felt like in two years that Flores has any idea what he is doing in offense. That is not Ryan Fitzpatrick's fault.I'm gonna feel good about my soul for rooting for the best for a guy who, when playing for my favorite team, and when he was by far the oldest player on the field, laid it out to the best of his ability on every play.