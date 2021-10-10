 The Post of Hope (Not what you think) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Post of Hope (Not what you think)

M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,115
Reaction score
1,321
Maybe I'm just posting this as therapy for myself but here goes...

In the NFL, it's so hard to create a winning environment, or is it?

In 2019, the Bucs were 7-9 and then they got Tom Brady and won the SB
In 2010, the Panthers were 2-14 when they drafted Cam Newton and eventually took them to a SB (hey, he used to be really good!)
In 2018, the Cardinals were 3-13 and then they drafted Kyler Murray
In 2007, the Falcons were 4-12 when they drafted Matt Ryan
In 2005, the Saints were 3-13 when they got Drew Brees

I think you all get the idea.. Get a game-changing QB and suddenly the OL looks better, the receivers play better, the defense magically plays better

This is NOT meant to be a knock on Tua. I think he could be solid but he needs a solid foundation around him to succeed and we definitely don't have that.

I'd be drafting 2 QBs a year until we hit on one. Until then, we're going to continue to be a middle-of-the-road team
 
Last edited:
L

LibertineOneThree

English Fin
Club Member
Joined
Mar 24, 2006
Messages
852
Reaction score
351
Location
Perfectville
Except we’re amidst one of those seasons without our own first round draft pick.

And we owned Houston’s pick after their horrendous season last year and somehow screwed that up.

The things those teams have / had in common is adequate coaching, play calling and personnel decisions. Not just a prior inept season or record.

It’s not that we haven’t had draft or salary cap assets. It’s that we’ve consistently squandered those assets.

With who we have coaching, play calling and acquiring players right now we could have 3 first round draft picks every year and I’d still have absolutely no faith in us getting out of this mess.
 
G

Guillermo21X

Rookie
Joined
Sep 20, 2020
Messages
90
Reaction score
66
Age
48
Location
usa
mandal24 said:
Maybe I'm just posting this as therapy for myself but here goes...

In the NFL, it's so hard to create a winning environment, or is it?

In 2019, the Bucs were 7-9 and then they got Tom Brady and won the SB
In 2019, the Panthers were 2-14 when they drafted Cam Newton and eventually took them to a SB (hey, he used to be really good!)
In 2018, the Cardinals were 3-13 and then they drafted Kyler Murray
In 2007, the Falcons were 4-12 when they drafted Matt Ryan
In 2005, the Saints were 3-13 when they got Drew Brees

I think you all get the idea.. Get a game-changing QB and suddenly the OL looks better, the receivers play better, the defense magically plays better

This is NOT meant to be a knock on Tua. I think he could be solid but he needs a solid foundation around him to succeed and we definitely don't have that.

I'd be drafting 2 QBs a year until we hit on one. Until then, we're going to continue to be a middle-of-the-road team
Click to expand...

I’m with you , keep drafting qb’s u til you find one.
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
2,317
Reaction score
3,622
Location
Everywhere
LibertineOneThree said:
Except we’re amidst one of those seasons without our own first round draft pick.

And we owned Houston’s pick after their horrendous season last year and somehow screwed that up.

The things those teams have / had in common is adequate coaching, play calling and personnel decisions. Not just a prior inept season or record.

It’s not that we haven’t had draft or salary cap assets. It’s that we’ve consistently squandered those assets.

With who we have coaching, play calling and acquiring players right now we could have 3 first round draft picks every year and I’d still have absolutely no faith in us getting out of this mess.
Click to expand...
I'll say it again. SF pick will be better than the Fins at the end of the year. So it's not really a bad thing.

The problem is the dude making that pick currently. Also, I don't believe we give up on Tua. He is far from the problem.
 
S

Sirspud

Pro Bowler
Joined
Jun 24, 2004
Messages
15,427
Reaction score
5,428
Age
36
Location
Haines City, Fl
In 2020 the top scoring offense in the league was QB'd by a guy who contributed 40 TD's of his own and was the Dolphins starting QB in 2018.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
4,716
Reaction score
2,531
Age
44
Location
MD
E30M3 said:
I'll say it again. SF pick will be better than the Fins at the end of the year. So it's not really a bad thing.

The problem is the dude making that pick currently. Also, I don't believe we give up on Tua. He is far from the problem.
Click to expand...
Trey Lance looking erratic as all he'll today.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
15,773
Reaction score
11,685
Maybe I'm in the minority, but I think Tua could be the guy. Not disagreeing that he needs help, though.

Was watching part of the GB game and Rodgers is obviously amazing. But he also had a lot of time to throw. To look for second and third options. I mentioned Rodgers specifically because he's been mentioned as a potential option by the fan base.

I'm not sure there's a quarterback who would have success behind this line.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
1,560
Reaction score
2,562
Age
37
Location
Kansas
Its been 25 years of this s***. Were hours removed for a total embarrassing performance. One of many weve witnessed on the year. Can we please move all these cheerleader; happy even though we lost; posts into the locker.

Its too soon for this type of post! We have 12 more weeks of this to endure, the season is lost, were looking down the barrel of another rebuild, without our own 1st round pick, our owner is an ignorant a**hole. Our GM has an IQ of 4 and our coach has lost the lockerroom.

Enough with the positive BS
 
M

mandal24

Genesis
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
2,115
Reaction score
1,321
MrChadRico said:
Its been 25 years of this s***. Were hours removed for a total embarrassing performance. One of many weve witnessed on the year. Can we please move all these cheerleader; happy even though we lost; posts into the locker.

Its too soon for this type of post! We have 12 more weeks of this to endure, the season is lost, were looking down the barrel of another rebuild, without our own 1st round pick, our owner is an ignorant a**hole. Our GM has an IQ of 4 and our coach has lost the lockerroom.

Enough with the positive BS
Click to expand...
You didn't read the post bruh.
 
Stoobz

Stoobz

Eschew the Onvious
Club Member
Joined
May 9, 2005
Messages
3,127
Reaction score
5,284
Location
A Cardboard Box
They are horrible. Please name me a QB in the 2022 draft that will make a difference.

I'll wager there isn't one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom