The Post of Hope (Not what you think)

Maybe I'm just posting this as therapy for myself but here goes...



In the NFL, it's so hard to create a winning environment, or is it?



In 2019, the Bucs were 7-9 and then they got Tom Brady and won the SB

In 2010, the Panthers were 2-14 when they drafted Cam Newton and eventually took them to a SB (hey, he used to be really good!)

In 2018, the Cardinals were 3-13 and then they drafted Kyler Murray

In 2007, the Falcons were 4-12 when they drafted Matt Ryan

In 2005, the Saints were 3-13 when they got Drew Brees



I think you all get the idea.. Get a game-changing QB and suddenly the OL looks better, the receivers play better, the defense magically plays better



This is NOT meant to be a knock on Tua. I think he could be solid but he needs a solid foundation around him to succeed and we definitely don't have that.



I'd be drafting 2 QBs a year until we hit on one. Until then, we're going to continue to be a middle-of-the-road team