The Super Bowl as a proxy for the Finheaven War

Feverdream
It seems to me as if the coming Super Bowl is a metaphor for our simmering cold-war here at Finheaven.
On one side, we have the team with the best lines in the NFL. Frisco leads the NFL in Rushing AND Defense, while KCity is staffed with pretty boys and speed (my bias may be showing... ahem)
Corn Fed vs. WE GOTTA DRAFT A QB!!!! OMG!!!
I look forward to the coming war about team design. May the best side (gracefully) win.
