The Super Bowl as a proxy for the Finheaven War

It seems to me as if the coming Super Bowl is a metaphor for our simmering cold-war here at Finheaven.

On one side, we have the team with the best lines in the NFL. Frisco leads the NFL in Rushing AND Defense, while KCity is staffed with pretty boys and speed (my bias may be showing... ahem)

Corn Fed vs. WE GOTTA DRAFT A QB!!!! OMG!!!

I look forward to the coming war about team design. May the best side (gracefully) win.
 
Kind of reminds me of last year’s super bowl a bit. Elite QB (Brady) vs Elite D and Running Game (Rams).

You tell me which was more sustainable.
 
Feverdream said:
Well... since neither are back.
Click to expand...
One made the playoffs while the other did not. And did you happen to look at the list of Patriots appearances vs returning Defensive Powerhouse teams in the past 20 years?

Not a single one of those loaded D teams ever returned to the super bowl. The only one that might qualify are the Legion or Boom Seahawks, but they also had an elite QB paired with their D.
 
IMO KC is built to be a powerhouse for years with Mahomes under center. In many ways it felt like he won the game by himself while watching it as he makes everything look easy.

The 49ers on the other hand are kind of an odd ball team. I feel like their offense isn’t sustainable at all...in many ways they are simply a more talented Titans team. I want to see what happens when KC drops a bunch of points on them and Jimmy G actually has to do something to win. After playing Henry and giving up 69 yards on 19 carries I don’t think the 49ers can count on another miracle performance from Mostert to beat KC.
 
Feverdream said:
Yet... the Patriots won that game on defense.

Thus... Flores.
Click to expand...
I don’t think anyone is suggesting that you don’t need strong D to win a super bowl. Most super bowl winners do have a strong D. But they also have an elite QB.

Sustained success begins and ends with the QB.

If you hit on an elite QB, you have a 10 to 15 year window to win Super Bowls.

If you build an elite defense you have 2 to 3 year window if you’re lucky.
 
Chiefs will be battling for SB for 20 years.

9ers will need to rebuild again if they keep this up for multiple years. That DL will need to be paid as will a most of their defense.
 
Over the last ten years or so the elite defense usually beats the elite offense in the super bowl.

I still think Reid and KC take this one, but SF has the ingredients to take them down.
 
The Jaguars are a prime example of a team with a great D and run game but no QB. That was a very short window they had.
 
The Elite Defense has always won more often than not.

My statement on team design has always admitted that you need the QB... BUT that you don't need him FIRST.
 
Feverdream said:
The Elite Defense has always won more often than not.

My statement on team design has always admitted that you need the QB... BUT that you don't need him FIRST.
Click to expand...
so you’d pass on drafting an elite QB prospect because you want to build an elite defense first?

That doesn’t make much sense because you can never know when you’d have the opportunity to draft an elite QB prospect again...

and the better the D gets, the worse the draft position gets, making it even harder to get that elite QB in the fold.
 
Honestly I would have loved a Titans-49ers matchup and no its not for tannehill, I am a firm believer that you can still win football games old school with a good running game and great defense and both teams are that.

The 49ers are a perfect example of it, Hopefully this leads to teams focusing more on running the football and away from this spread offense and no I formation playbooks.
The Titans gave the chiefs a scare early on and beat New England and Baltimore with a punishing run game..
 
SkapePhin said:
so you’d pass on drafting an elite QB prospect because you want to build an elite defense first?

That doesn’t make much sense because you can never know when you’d have the opportunity to draft an elite QB prospect again...

and the better the D gets, the worse the draft position gets, making it even harder to get that elite QB in the fold.
Click to expand...
I think 'elite QB prospect' is more subjective than you do.
 
And mind you, both of these "elite QBa" we're drafted outside the top 5 in their respective drafts. In fact, every QB that played in the championship games were. Guess who was drafted the highest?
 
