The Super Bowl as a proxy for the Finheaven War

IMO KC is built to be a powerhouse for years with Mahomes under center. In many ways it felt like he won the game by himself while watching it as he makes everything look easy.



The 49ers on the other hand are kind of an odd ball team. I feel like their offense isn’t sustainable at all...in many ways they are simply a more talented Titans team. I want to see what happens when KC drops a bunch of points on them and Jimmy G actually has to do something to win. After playing Henry and giving up 69 yards on 19 carries I don’t think the 49ers can count on another miracle performance from Mostert to beat KC.