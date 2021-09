Are you referring to past, present or future?



Tua was GREAT in college.



Tua has been below average compared to established QBs, average when compared to rookie QBs as a whole, and when taking in the context he was good. No one else has ever had as significant injury as he had coming into their rookie season and played in addition to not getting to play any preseason games do to CoVid.



I predict Tua will be good with a chance to be great moving forward.