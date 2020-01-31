The Top 3 QB's are gone: Which QB would you pick late?

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Hey all, so lots of draft talk about this scenario or that scenario...
Let's say Burrow goes #1, someone trades to 3 for Tua, and someone trades into 4 for Herbert.
Is there a QB that you like that you would grab later on? Or would you just pass altogether?
Who would you go for, and what round?
I am personally very curious about James Morgan from FIU. I would like to see how he fares at the combine. Daniel Jeremiah said at the EastWest Shrine that he has all the tools, the size, and a great interview. His knock was downfield accuracy corrected by mechanics. The only other thing I have seen about him was a lack of TD passes at his level of competition was concerning.
Maybe 4th round for this guy? A lot of people were praising Jordan Love's performance at the Senior Bowl. I actually thought he stunk. I get his skill set, but when he gets nothing done, but when Anthony Gordon comes in and throws it all over and Love really just had no production, I get tired of hearing analysts make excuses for a guy with an incredible skill set and think, well, maybe he just isn't up to it.
But I'm no scout, and I admit that I may be way wrong.
Anyway, would love to hear your choices.
 
Geordie

Geordie

In that scenario, it would depend on how the FO feels about Love. If he is someone they think they can shape and trust him, then take him at 5 and don't wait and hope he's there at 18.

I think this is all moot anyway though because I will be hugely surprised if we let anyone jump us for Tua. He's our guy, one way or another, folks who don't like it, really need to accept that their opinion means very little here, the FO made their mind up long ago and only a huge set back in his recovery will change the course here. Just wish we had been smart and lost those games at the end of the season to allow us to keep all our draft picks, just really a question of how much victories at NE and against the Bungles cost us, I'm thinking a 1st and a 2nd at this point.
 
IrKEVerent

IrKEVerent

Geordie said:
In that scenario, it would depend on how the FO feels about Love. If he is someone they think they can shape and trust him, then take him at 5 and don't wait and hope he's there at 18.

Don’t want Love at #5 but everything you wrote is spot on -
 
