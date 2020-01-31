The Top 3 QB's are gone: Which QB would you pick late?

Hey all, so lots of draft talk about this scenario or that scenario...

Let's say Burrow goes #1, someone trades to 3 for Tua, and someone trades into 4 for Herbert.

Is there a QB that you like that you would grab later on? Or would you just pass altogether?

Who would you go for, and what round?

I am personally very curious about James Morgan from FIU. I would like to see how he fares at the combine. Daniel Jeremiah said at the EastWest Shrine that he has all the tools, the size, and a great interview. His knock was downfield accuracy corrected by mechanics. The only other thing I have seen about him was a lack of TD passes at his level of competition was concerning.

Maybe 4th round for this guy? A lot of people were praising Jordan Love's performance at the Senior Bowl. I actually thought he stunk. I get his skill set, but when he gets nothing done, but when Anthony Gordon comes in and throws it all over and Love really just had no production, I get tired of hearing analysts make excuses for a guy with an incredible skill set and think, well, maybe he just isn't up to it.

But I'm no scout, and I admit that I may be way wrong.

Anyway, would love to hear your choices.