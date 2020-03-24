The trade scenarios are unlimited

Guys our situation is truly unprecedented...



Were the only team in NFL history to have 14 picks in the 7 round NFL Draft. We had 14 in 1997, and we have 14 this year.

We have the ammunition to make ANY trade we want. Options are ENDLESS. I think we've all discussed the Burrow/Tua trades to death. Lets get more creative than that. Feel free to do trade ups or downs. I don't know enough about other teams needs and why they'd want our picks, so I'm going for trade ups.



-----------------------------------------------------------------



Trade up in the first for one of the Big-4 OT's:



I see us making a trade up into the 9-13 range to jump ahead one of those OL needy teams to snag one of the Big-4. I don't think any of them are going to make it to 18. There is a decent drop off with Jones/Jackson/Cleveland...so it makes sense that we do this.



Trade up to the top of the 2nd for Antoine Winfield Jr:

A lot of our mocks have us taking Antoine Winfield Jr. Is he really going to fall to the late 2nd rounder we have? I don't think so. In fact, because this draft is so offensive heavy in talent, I could see him being one of the first players off the board on day 2. I can see us making a trade up to the top of the 2nd for him.



Trade up in front of Dallas for a center:



I could also see us trading up for an OL in the 2nd round. We might have felt comfortable waiting to take one of the centers in the 3rd round before, but now that Dallas just lost their starting center it becomes a higher priority early, as I think they're virtually locked into taking one with pick 51 since 17 and 82 are their only other options. I could definitely see them wanting Biadasz, and its no secret that we strongly covet him. I say we jump up ahead of them for him.



---------------------------------------------------------------



What do you guys think? Lets come up with more scenarios here. Like I said...the options are endless. Do you absolutely love De'Andre Swift? Jonathan Taylor? JK Dobbins? If you think one suits us better than the other and feel like it would be risky waiting until 26, 39, or 56 then state your case and your prediction of how we make it happen if it isn't with one of our picks!



With our kind of ammunition we can play God. We don't have to let the draft fall to us, we can manipulate it how we want, and Grier has already shown that he is willing to do that. Maybe one of us gets lucky and calls it before it happens!



What trade scenarios do you have? Get as specific as you want. I wish I could pick teams that are the best candidates for my trades but I don't know their needs so much.