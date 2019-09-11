The True Test of The Tunsil Trade

TrinidadDolfan
The true test of any trade is to completely reverse the scenario.
Many of us have chimed in and the general consensus is that, “hey, we liked the kid and he is good. But... the offer was just too good to pass up”.
Don’t want to put words in anyone’s mouth, but that is my impression of the average sentiment.
Let me suggest this, the true test for anyone upset with the trade is to try and reverse the scenario. Soooo.....
If Tunsil was a Texan to start with, and we are where we were, would you be ecstatic if we traded 2 x 1st round picks for him?
I would guess that if the trade upset you, then looking at it that way would reduce your anxiety. The same person that was against the trade we did would probably be the same person voicing strong opposition to trading 2 1st to get him. So ask yourself, am I complaining for a legitimate reason? Or am I just being upset because I’m negative.
If we traded 2 x 1st’s for someone like Tunsil, the site would have exploded!
It was a great trade. They were desperate, and we won hands-down.
The Texans price for CLOWNEY was 2 (meh) players and a 3rd round pick. But we somehow manage to command 2 x 1sts for Tunsil? Wow. Highway robbery.
.....yeah yeah yeah, I know...”we have to draft well” etc etc
