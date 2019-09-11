The True Test of The Tunsil Trade

The true test of any trade is to completely reverse the scenario.

Many of us have chimed in and the general consensus is that, “hey, we liked the kid and he is good. But... the offer was just too good to pass up”.

Don’t want to put words in anyone’s mouth, but that is my impression of the average sentiment.

Let me suggest this, the true test for anyone upset with the trade is to try and reverse the scenario. Soooo.....

If Tunsil was a Texan to start with, and we are where we were, would you be ecstatic if we traded 2 x 1st round picks for him?

I would guess that if the trade upset you, then looking at it that way would reduce your anxiety. The same person that was against the trade we did would probably be the same person voicing strong opposition to trading 2 1st to get him. So ask yourself, am I complaining for a legitimate reason? Or am I just being upset because I’m negative.

If we traded 2 x 1st’s for someone like Tunsil, the site would have exploded!

It was a great trade. They were desperate, and we won hands-down.

The Texans price for CLOWNEY was 2 (meh) players and a 3rd round pick. But we somehow manage to command 2 x 1sts for Tunsil? Wow. Highway robbery.

.....yeah yeah yeah, I know...”we have to draft well” etc etc
 
I truly dont believe that there is a single person here who would have been happy with that trade if it was the other way around. Nobody would have given 2 1sts for Tunsil, and nobody would have given a 2nd for Stills. You are absolutely right. The same people complaining now would have raised hell had the trade been reversed.
 
IMO, those are different scenarios. HOU thought Tunsil was a missing piece. Miami fans know their team has MANY missing pieces and, thus, wouldn't have traded, regardless. Better, would any team OTHER THAN HOU have made that trade with Miami. I doubt it. I'm guessing the price would have been to high for the other 30 teams. THAT is why I think it was a good trade.
 
Seems like many Texans fans hated the move, primarily because most used the "Dolphins fan-esque" phrase "we are more than 1 player away smh".

That said, as much as I love a good thought experiment we can't compare our current situation to the Texans as they actually have the pieces we HOPE we have after 2 drafts of high picks. We may be thinking short term then too if the franchise feels we are close then (though I hope not).

Personally, I am just giddy the Texans are 0-1 and could be 0-2 after this week if the Jaguars D can come alive. It's unlikely, but man that would be so sweet.
 
I would have been pizzed if we only got 1 first rounder for him cuz he was at the top of the draft until the gas mask bong and if anything, appreciated in value. 2 Firsts was acceptable to me, considering the uphill battle this franchise must endure.

I have every confidence that Tunsil will shore up Watson's blind side. I wish Watson well but realistically, if he goes down for even a few games based on what I've seen besides Tunsil the other night, it only is likely to help increase the value of the trade.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
IMO, those are different scenarios. HOU thought Tunsil was a missing piece. Miami fans know their team has MANY missing pieces and, thus, wouldn't have traded, regardless. Better, would any team OTHER THAN HOU have made that trade with Miami. I doubt it. I'm guessing the price would have been to high for the other 30 teams. THAT is why I think it was a good trade.
The flip side to this is imo Houston is either going to make a long playoff push or I can see them flopping and getting us a top 10 pick. I don't see them going 8-8
 
Grier is slick as ****. He secured the tank, filled the draft coffers, and got rid of two assets that were soon to be luxury items (Tua is left handed).
 
Grier better be slick as ****. We are giving up an entire football season, buying into this tank for Tua agenda and basically conceding that this season will suck. If we give up all of that we better get Tua, he better be great and we better give him an oline and running game so that he has a chance.
 
We can also re-sign Tunsil as a FA in two years, if we so choose. Hell, we are going to have a billion dollars in cap space.
 
Daytona Fin said:
Wouldn't reversing the scenario be us having a true franchise qb that needs protection coming off 11-5 division winning season ?
Much respect Daytona. Love your input.
However I disagree fully. The proposed reversal viewpoint is valid in that it brings home the point: Tunsil was not worth 2 first rounders to us, so we should be very happy. Every single player has a value, and if that price is surpassed then you pull the trigger. Doesn’t matter who they are. The price is the price.

We will be giddy school kids on draft day, with a forgotten road behind us.
 
Bopkin02 said:
We can also re-sign Tunsil as a FA in two years, if we so choose. Hell, we are going to have a billion dollars in cap space.
I will stick my neck out and predict that he holds out after this season for the payday. Book it
 
After giving it more thought, I have another angle to view this trade that makes me more comfortable. We'd have to re-sign Tunsil to be the highest paid LT in the league in a few years. Of those, this year we don't need him, because we're tanking and do not have our QB yet. Next year we will need him to protect our QB, but we'll still be tanking. Essentially, the rest of his "contract" would be during a time we don't need him. As soon as we need him, we'd have to pay him the highest salary of any OL in the league. Instead of that, we got 3 high draft picks. Looking at it that way … it's more palatable.

Sure, we'll need a LT to protect our rookie QB in 2020 (or RT if he's a left hander like Tua). But, we can use one of those 1sts to get a LT prospect. Even if he doesn't work out, we have someone with whom to build the OL, and by then hopefully Julie'n Davenport will have developed into a serviceable blindside protector. Maybe …. maybe not, but it's worth those draft picks to take the risk.

Seeing as we're giving Jesse Davis some cross-training at LT, he might be able to play there if we draft Tua, because it will not be his blindside. I'm feeling better and better about this trade, despite it being potentially problematic for our young QB in 2020.

To me, the litmus test will be what we do with those picks, and whether we can find a decent blindside protector for our QB allowing him to develop. Wasting Tunsil's best (and cheapest) years isn't worth losing out on those draft picks.
 
I get a chubby evertime I think of the next two drafts. Hell weve suffered mediocrity so long I forget what it feels like to have a contender anyways.
Yes there is always a chance we screw up these picks, but at least at this moment I have something to look forward too while we get our asses kicked each week.
 
