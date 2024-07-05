The way I wish our schedule was constructed

VAFinsfan72
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 8, 2024
- Messages
- 914
- Reaction score
- 1,783
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Virginia
W1. @Bills 1pm Better to play them before Allen gets a rapport with his new WR's.
W2. 49ers 1pm Our toughest home game. Lets give ourselves every advantage we can get. Make them travel cross country on a short week after MNF and introduce them to a September afternoon in Miami.
W3. @Packers 8:20pm SNF We can play them in primetime in September instead of on Thanksgiving.
W4. Titans 1pm Time for payback for costing us the division last year.
W5. @Patriots 1pm Perfect time to play them on the road.
W6. Raiders 1pm Wilkins can roast on the visiting sideline.
W7. @Browns 1pm Much better than playing then in late December at night.
W8. Bills 1pm Its not September but it will still be plenty hot in late October.
W9. @jets 4:25pm Much better than playing them in early January on the road.
W10. BYE
W11. @Seahawks 4:05 Coming off our bye week, we can head west early and get acclimated.
W12. @Rams 8:20pm TNF We can stay out west and have a mini bye week on the back end.
W13. Patriots 1pm Nice soft landing spot after our west coast trip.
W14. @Texans 4:25 This should be the CBS game of the week.
W15. Cardinals 1pm
W16. @Colts 1pm They play in a dome so no weather issues.
W17. Jaguars 1pm
W18. Jets TBD They always announce the week 18 schedule at the end of week 17.
Of course there is no way the NFL would allow us to have such a favorable schedule.
W2. 49ers 1pm Our toughest home game. Lets give ourselves every advantage we can get. Make them travel cross country on a short week after MNF and introduce them to a September afternoon in Miami.
W3. @Packers 8:20pm SNF We can play them in primetime in September instead of on Thanksgiving.
W4. Titans 1pm Time for payback for costing us the division last year.
W5. @Patriots 1pm Perfect time to play them on the road.
W6. Raiders 1pm Wilkins can roast on the visiting sideline.
W7. @Browns 1pm Much better than playing then in late December at night.
W8. Bills 1pm Its not September but it will still be plenty hot in late October.
W9. @jets 4:25pm Much better than playing them in early January on the road.
W10. BYE
W11. @Seahawks 4:05 Coming off our bye week, we can head west early and get acclimated.
W12. @Rams 8:20pm TNF We can stay out west and have a mini bye week on the back end.
W13. Patriots 1pm Nice soft landing spot after our west coast trip.
W14. @Texans 4:25 This should be the CBS game of the week.
W15. Cardinals 1pm
W16. @Colts 1pm They play in a dome so no weather issues.
W17. Jaguars 1pm
W18. Jets TBD They always announce the week 18 schedule at the end of week 17.
Of course there is no way the NFL would allow us to have such a favorable schedule.