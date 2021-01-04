There is not 1 match up nightmare on this team

Dolfan4life
Most of the good teams Have somebody you think wow how are we going to stop that
Maybe it’s offense or defense but on Miami is there anybody you think other fans say oh how’s my team gonna contain Devante Parker or Myles Gaskin.
The league is all about match ups and outside of our starting corners there are zero in our favor
