 There is not 1 match up nightmare on this team

There is not 1 match up nightmare on this team

D

Dolfan4life

Most of the good teams Have somebody you think wow how are we going to stop that

Maybe it’s offense or defense but on Miami is there anybody you think other fans say oh how’s my team gonna contain Devante Parker or Myles Gaskin.

The league is all about match ups and outside of our starting corners there are zero in our favor
 
lynx

lynx

Gesicki is coming close IMO, we just need better Oline and QB play. Our WR's are not good.
 
Kebo

Kebo

Free agency will be very interesting. They did great last year getting Ogbah, Lawson, Karras, etc. We should get some more reasonably priced guys this year.

I think we trade down and get some more picks. Then take several WRs and RBs. I could see 10-12 new players next year. Year 2 of the rebuild should definitely make us a playoff team.
 
D

Dolfan4life

It’s not true regarding the backfield as in your saying Tua.

If Taysom Hill is playing QB for the Saints you’d still be thinking how do we stop Kamara and Michael Thomas. Hence they win a lot of games without their franchise QB/HOF first ballot QB
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Kamara is backfield.
If Taysom Hill is the QB, all of a sudden Michael Thomas is not a matchup nightmare.
 
D

Dolfan4life

Michael Thomas is a matchup nightmare!

Dude gets open. If you think differently then put Nik Needham on him with Taysom at Qb and see what happens
 
Geordie

Geordie

lynx said:
Gesicki is coming close IMO, we just need better Oline and QB play. Our WR's are not good.
There is simply no chemistry between him and Tua, personally I would cash in on Gesicki and try to target Pitts in the draft, he's a way better version.
 
