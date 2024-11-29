 THERE MUST BE A SOLUTION FOR THIS MESS | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

THERE MUST BE A SOLUTION FOR THIS MESS

B

Byars4Pres

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 15, 2024
Messages
47
Reaction score
38
Age
63
Location
Lawton Oklahoma
I ADMIT that I dont know as much about contracts and the business of sports especially pro sports but damn it guys there has to be a solution for fixing this team. but How can we do it ? can a owner undo any of this mess by firing a head coach even though he sign that coach to a extension ? I know one thing if I was a head coach and I saw three players laughing and one was a QB and two were receivers I would be pissed. .
here is a thought , what would the reaction be if Dan Marino or Bob Kuechenberg or Tony Nathan looked over at the bench and saw three of these players laughing ? would they be pissed off or if Zach and Bryan Cox saw guys giving up on players , how would they handle these players.
 
Zach Thomas and those early 2000s defense were regular choke artist come December. It is what it is we've been soft for decades. If I was making millions to play a game I'd be laughing all the way to the bank.
 
Unless someone hypnotizes Ross and makes him sell the team, I don't know that there's a solution.

Right now, we're in the realm of getting farther from contending, not closer, and we're plugging holes in the roster with people who don't have enough in the gas tank to contribute now, let alone next year or the year after.

I see people arguing in the 2025 draft thread about who to pick in the first round. Honestly, I agree with all of them. There really isn't any position on this roster that couldn't be upgraded, beyond maybe starting QB and the two starting WRs. If the Dolphins were to draft with any competency whatsoever, they would get someone who'd contribute next year because there are so many deficiencies.

However, it all starts at the top. Ross hasn't shown an ability to put the right people in place to spend his money, construct the roster, define some kind of plan and then coach the players into it. Then, he also has a nasty habit of personally involving himself in personnel areas in ways that hurt his team.

He can't find good people to work for him, and, when he does (Harbaugh, Parcells), they don't take long to decide they don't want to work for him. He's an anchor on the potential of the franchise.
 
This is an easier fix than most imagine. I am not lying. This team needs an oline. A good one. This scheme
coupled with Tua's quick release is making a shitty oline seem decent. We need better talent. Drafted and signed immediately and constantly like good teams do.

This team's offense has shown the ability to be great when Tua has time to throw. The defense needs help but the offense can carry this team, it just cant do so against teams with a good pass rush.

Defense is str8 ass though.
 
This team needs to change directions and adopt a physical mentality. The Detroit Lions offense can put up points too, but they’re also an extremely physical offense when they need to be….. they have a great offensive line and the perfect physical complimentary back in David Montgomery to go with their flash (Gibbs). That is why they’re able to win games when Goff is off. We cannot.

And you’re exactly right, IMO. It all starts up front. Don’t tell me that we’re “fine” at guard when Robert Jones is getting blown by and Liam Eichenberg is flat on his back.

We are good at C and RT. Both guard spots need to be upgraded. I’d like to see before the end of the season what Patrick Paul has. But this 2025 class has a few really good versatile tackles who can kick inside, like Will Campbell and Kelvin Banks Jr. Tyler Booker is a guard who can bring some real physicality to your run game.
 
Last edited:
We also need to give Jaylen Wright more touches…. I love Achane as much as the next guy, but he’s a scat back who CANNOT be your lead back if you want to have the reputation of a physical attack.

Achane’s ideal role, IMO, is getting around 10 rushes a game while being your team’s third or fourth leading receiver.

This team was built to win home games in September and October, not bully teams in December and January.
 
1. The team needs to start hitting on a much higher percentage of its draft picks. Right now, the percentage of hits is much too low and the needed depth in this league is just not there. It forces the team to overly rely on free agent signings and that's just not how you build a team in this league.

2. Too one-dimensional regarding personnel offensively speaking. Everything is about speed and finesse. The WR room is full of mighty mites who can run fast, but sometimes you need guys who can highpoint the ball and are physical enough to win those 50/50 balls. The RB room is much the same. Smaller guys who are fast as lightning. It's great when they break off a big one, but you need a bruiser back there at times to soften up the defense, and most importantly, convert the 3rd and 1 and 4th and 1. Ingold is a solid FB, but he's not a guy you hand the ball to at least 10 or 15 times a game.
 
OL is a top problem, but I'd start with Mcd. He's the one who built a soft team, spending excessively on small WR to the detriment of everything else, skipping practices, weekly days off for vets, thinking quick release will negate all weaknesses, . . . Miami needs a Campbell-like HC
 
Is a Vrabel the answer? he will make us tougher and more disciplined, but does the Offense go backwards like wirh Flo?

I don't want a a college coach, teams go the hype coordinator route and they cycle out every few years. Also what restrictions are we gonna put on the next guy? McDaniel had to keep Boyer....after the money invested in Tua (regardless of your opinion of him being the answer) he is out QB for at least the next two years because of his cap/dead money hit. So Ross is gonna want to keep the Offensive scheme in place which will restrict who the new guy can hire.

I don't know the answer....
 
I like Vrabel but he would have to hire a good OC to make it work!
 
I've heard this mentioned a couple times. Is there video of them laughing?
 
