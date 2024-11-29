THERE MUST BE A SOLUTION FOR THIS MESS

Byars4Pres
Active Roster
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2024
- Messages
- 47
- Reaction score
- 38
- Age
- 63
- Location
- Lawton Oklahoma
I ADMIT that I dont know as much about contracts and the business of sports especially pro sports but damn it guys there has to be a solution for fixing this team. but How can we do it ? can a owner undo any of this mess by firing a head coach even though he sign that coach to a extension ? I know one thing if I was a head coach and I saw three players laughing and one was a QB and two were receivers I would be pissed. .
here is a thought , what would the reaction be if Dan Marino or Bob Kuechenberg or Tony Nathan looked over at the bench and saw three of these players laughing ? would they be pissed off or if Zach and Bryan Cox saw guys giving up on players , how would they handle these players.
here is a thought , what would the reaction be if Dan Marino or Bob Kuechenberg or Tony Nathan looked over at the bench and saw three of these players laughing ? would they be pissed off or if Zach and Bryan Cox saw guys giving up on players , how would they handle these players.