THERE MUST BE A SOLUTION FOR THIS MESS

Unless someone hypnotizes Ross and makes him sell the team, I don't know that there's a solution.



Right now, we're in the realm of getting farther from contending, not closer, and we're plugging holes in the roster with people who don't have enough in the gas tank to contribute now, let alone next year or the year after.



I see people arguing in the 2025 draft thread about who to pick in the first round. Honestly, I agree with all of them. There really isn't any position on this roster that couldn't be upgraded, beyond maybe starting QB and the two starting WRs. If the Dolphins were to draft with any competency whatsoever, they would get someone who'd contribute next year because there are so many deficiencies.



However, it all starts at the top. Ross hasn't shown an ability to put the right people in place to spend his money, construct the roster, define some kind of plan and then coach the players into it. Then, he also has a nasty habit of personally involving himself in personnel areas in ways that hurt his team.



He can't find good people to work for him, and, when he does (Harbaugh, Parcells), they don't take long to decide they don't want to work for him. He's an anchor on the potential of the franchise.