Things Opposing Fans Say

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
9,559
Reaction score
3,012
As someone who proudly wears my Miami Dolphins hats wherever I go, I've had quite a few conversations with football fans of other teams. What are some of the oddest, funniest etc. things you've heard from opposing fans? I have a few that standout.

I moved to the Bay Area in 1996, right after the 49ers dynasty was coming to an end and the Raiders have been pretty bad since I've lived here. For the most part, I get some odd looks wearing a Miami hat and fans, in general, are pretty friendly. Here are a few conversation I've had with fans.

Ran into a long-time Raiders fan, who had some connections with many of the players when they had training camp, I believe, in Santa Rosa. Anyway, we talked about the Sea of Hands game and a conversation he had had with Ted Hendricks. Hendricks was a big believer in Don Shula saying that the Raiders would have won at least five super bowls if Shula was their coach. As an aside, at one point Oakland had gone to five straight AFC Championship games finally advancing to the super bowl in 1976.

Had a conversation last year with a Jets fan who asked me my opinion of Adam Gase. I said my biggest frustration with Gase was that he underutilized players like Kenyan Drake and Kenny Stills. He said, "have you considered that maybe Drake and Stills aren't that good?"

A beautiful woman approached me at the mall, pointing to my hat. "You're brave," she said.

Me: "What?"

"For wearing that hat since we kicked your a%% in the super bowl"

She was talking about how Dan Marino only had all the records because "he played so long."

About that time, I was rescued by my wife.

"Were you flirting with that beautiful woman?" she asked.

Me, pulling a Chevy Chase: "That woman? She's ugly."
 
Bumpus

Bumpus

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Administrator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 17, 2003
Messages
34,404
Reaction score
10,048
Location
West Virginia
SF Dolphin Fan said:
A beautiful woman approached me at the mall, pointing to my hat. "You're brave," she said.

Me: "What?"

"For wearing that hat since we kicked your a%% in the super bowl"

She was talking about how Dan Marino only had all the records because "he played so long."

About that time, I was rescued by my wife.

"Were you flirting with that beautiful woman?" she asked.

Me, pulling a Chevy Chase: "That woman? She's ugly."
Click to expand...
* NOT Safe For Work *

 
M

Mnchstrcityblues79

Rookie
Joined
Oct 14, 2019
Messages
13
Reaction score
18
Age
40
Location
North Carolina
Eh, when people rib me for supporting the 'Phins I am quick to point out that I didn't start following them because they were good so the fact that they are terrible now has no relevancy as to whether I would continue to support them.

I picked them because their colors are pretty, and still are ;)
 
Bumpus

Bumpus

Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Administrator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 17, 2003
Messages
34,404
Reaction score
10,048
Location
West Virginia
Mnchstrcityblues79 said:
Eh, when people rib me for supporting the 'Phins I am quick to point out that I didn't start following them because they were good so the fact that they are terrible now has no relevancy as to whether I would continue to support them.

I picked them because their colors are pretty, and still are ;)
Click to expand...
 
ChrisTRD

ChrisTRD

Starter
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
2,305
Reaction score
905
Location
New Milford, CT
I work at a bank here in CT and I have a few Dolphins items displayed in my office. It amazes me how many customers sit down and tell me they are Dolphins fans too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom