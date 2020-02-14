Things Opposing Fans Say

As someone who proudly wears my Miami Dolphins hats wherever I go, I've had quite a few conversations with football fans of other teams. What are some of the oddest, funniest etc. things you've heard from opposing fans? I have a few that standout.



I moved to the Bay Area in 1996, right after the 49ers dynasty was coming to an end and the Raiders have been pretty bad since I've lived here. For the most part, I get some odd looks wearing a Miami hat and fans, in general, are pretty friendly. Here are a few conversation I've had with fans.



Ran into a long-time Raiders fan, who had some connections with many of the players when they had training camp, I believe, in Santa Rosa. Anyway, we talked about the Sea of Hands game and a conversation he had had with Ted Hendricks. Hendricks was a big believer in Don Shula saying that the Raiders would have won at least five super bowls if Shula was their coach. As an aside, at one point Oakland had gone to five straight AFC Championship games finally advancing to the super bowl in 1976.



Had a conversation last year with a Jets fan who asked me my opinion of Adam Gase. I said my biggest frustration with Gase was that he underutilized players like Kenyan Drake and Kenny Stills. He said, "have you considered that maybe Drake and Stills aren't that good?"



A beautiful woman approached me at the mall, pointing to my hat. "You're brave," she said.



Me: "What?"



"For wearing that hat since we kicked your a%% in the super bowl"



She was talking about how Dan Marino only had all the records because "he played so long."



About that time, I was rescued by my wife.



"Were you flirting with that beautiful woman?" she asked.



Me, pulling a Chevy Chase: "That woman? She's ugly."