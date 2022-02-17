 This Coaching Staff In 3 Weeks… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

This Coaching Staff In 3 Weeks…

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Is already head and shoulders better than anything Flores was able to put together in 3 years.

That is just astounding for one, that we’re even looking this closely and Excited about coaching staff hires. That’s how bad it was with Flores where you now no longer take stuff like this for granted. And two, respectable coaches actually want to come to Miami and work with the HC again.

I will say though I would advise not to expect a lot of these coaches to be in Miami for long. Not that I think they’ll fail but I have a feeling if Miami has a 11, 12 win season, you’ll see these coaches get promoted elsewhere in a heartbeat and maybe Miami will even get compensated in picks for their promotions.

Would not be surprised if McDaniel becomes sort of like McVey in which
His coaching tree starts branching out sooner rather than later with good success.

This coaching hire definitely has a different feel to it. Definitely has me hyped for the season again to see what he can do.
 
AMakados10

I was excited about Flores’ staff going into training camp too, then Caldwell bailed, he fired the OL coach Flaherty a week in, etc.

As bad as the coaching staff appeared to be, the team overachieved in year 1 and 2, and still won 9 games in year 3with all the injuries and shenanigans.

If McD doesn’t get at least 9 wins with a staff that’s heads and shoulders better, as you say, then how are we supposed to view that?
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

AMakados10 said:
I was excited about Flores’ staff going into training camp too, then Caldwell bailed, he fired the OL coach Flaherty a week in, etc.

As bad as the coaching staff appeared to be, the team overachieved in year 1 and 2, and still won 9 games in year 3with all the injuries and shenanigans.

If McD doesn’t get at least 9 wins with a staff that’s heads and shoulders better, as you say, then how are we supposed to view that?
You can view it however you want to view it. This 9 win season was fraudulent. Played a cupcakes row of QBs to make the season respectable. I was skeptical on the Flores hiring because he’s from a rotten belicheat tree where every single one of his coaches think they’re Belicheat and try to do things the patriot without establishing any kind of consistent winning first and inevitably burn out.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Let's not crown him just yet. On paper things are looking good, but let's see how things play out on the field before we write songs of glory about our new HC.
 
