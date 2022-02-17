This Coaching Staff In 3 Weeks…

Is already head and shoulders better than anything Flores was able to put together in 3 years.



That is just astounding for one, that we’re even looking this closely and Excited about coaching staff hires. That’s how bad it was with Flores where you now no longer take stuff like this for granted. And two, respectable coaches actually want to come to Miami and work with the HC again.



I will say though I would advise not to expect a lot of these coaches to be in Miami for long. Not that I think they’ll fail but I have a feeling if Miami has a 11, 12 win season, you’ll see these coaches get promoted elsewhere in a heartbeat and maybe Miami will even get compensated in picks for their promotions.



Would not be surprised if McDaniel becomes sort of like McVey in which

His coaching tree starts branching out sooner rather than later with good success.



This coaching hire definitely has a different feel to it. Definitely has me hyped for the season again to see what he can do.