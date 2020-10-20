This Defense

How the heck do you pass against this team? Ogbah is a beast, Siler is relentless. We have the top 2 cornerbacks in the league shutting down their receivers. Needham is the one weakness but he's playing well for an undrafted guy. I even saw Iggy play the boundary well at the end of the Jets game. Eric Rowe covering Tight Ends as well as you can.Last 2 games when we finally had Howard/Jones on the field at the same time:Xavien Howard - Eight passes thrown against him, none caught and two interceptions. He now has interceptions in four consecutive games.Byron Jones - Six completions in 13 passes thrown against him for 69 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions. (He should've had a pick, ballhawked a pass perfectly)Emmanuel Ogbah - 3 SacksBobby McCain - Pro Football Focus rates him seventh among all NFL safeties, and he has allowed just 3 receiving yards all season in only four passes thrown against him. That’s a zero opponent passer rating in his coverage area.Eric Rowe - Allowed just three of eight passes against him to be caught — for 34 yards — combined during the past two weeks, impressive considering he spent a lot of time in coverage against 49ers Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle a week ago. Rowe had 10 tackles and two quarterback pressures Sunday against the Jets.Miami ranked first in the NFL in third-down defense, allowing conversions just 31.3 percent of the time.The Dolphins are relinquishing 18.8 points per game, which is tied with Baltimore for second best behind Pittsburgh. Miami’s 17 sacks are sixth most.And the Dolphins are allowing an 86.3 opponent quarterback passer rating, which is seventh best in the league.